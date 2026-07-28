Welspun Corp shares rise post Q1 results: Target prices by five analysts

Shares of Welspun Corp Ltd, a one-stop service provider offering pipe solutions, advanced 2 per cent in Tuesday's trade after the company reported a better-than-expected Ebitda, primarily driven by stronger blended realisations. JM Financial said it continued to like Welspun Corp given its strong order book, disciplined capital allocation, healthy balance sheet and robust medium-term earnings visibility. Owing to increasing order book now stretching into FY29 with strongest-ever profitability, Nuvama upped its EPS estimates by 18-33 per cent for FY27-FY29.
Equirus Securities upped its Ebitda estimates to factor in the prevailing demand buoyancy in the US, upcoming facilities across key regions, a strong order book, and strategic recalibration towards exports from India which should support Welspun's mid-to-long term business visibility.