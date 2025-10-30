Welspun Corp's US arm bags $715 million pipeline orders; stock gains over 2%

Welspun Corp Ltd on Thursday announced that its US-based subsidiary has secured two major line pipe orders worth around $715 million for Natural Gas and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) pipeline projects in the United States.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the orders involve the supply of coated pipes for key energy infrastructure projects. The development provides its US operations with clear business visibility and continuity until FY28, it added.

"With this, our US facility now has a clear business visibility and continuity till FY28. The company's consolidated order book now stands at a record high of around Rs 23,500 crore," Welspun Corp said in an exchange filing.

The company further noted that rising energy requirements from data centres supporting artificial intelligence (AI) in the US are driving demand for line pipe applications, opening new avenues for growth. "These wins position us as a reliable partner in these value chains," it said.

Following the announcement, shares of Welspun Corp rose 2.07 per cent to a day high of Rs 925.60 on BSE.

Welspun Corp, part of the Welspun Group, is a leading global manufacturer of large-diameter line pipes used in energy transportation. The company serves clients across sectors, such as oil and gas, water, and construction, with manufacturing facilities in India, the US and Saudi Arabia.

As of September 2025, promoters held a 49.77 per cent stake in the company.