Welspun Living shares soar 8% from day's low; CEO says focus on double-digit sales growth

From day's low of Rs 204.65, the stock rose 7.9 per cent to hit a high of Rs 220.80 apiece on BSE.

Managing Director & CEO, Dipali Goenka, said her company achieved significant milestone in strengthening balance sheet, moving to a net-cash position. This reflected in Welspun Living's continued focus on cash generation, working capital efficiency and disciplined capital allocation, enhancing financial flexibility and capacity to invest in strategic growth opportunities.

"Building on a strong start to FY27, we delivered another quarter of robust performance, with revenues growing 16.9 per cent YoY and Ebitda margins expanding to 12.9 per cent. Our broad-based growth reflects the resilience of our business model and our ability to deliver profitable growth through disciplined execution amid an evolving global operating environment," she said.

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Goenka said growth remained broad-based across businesses, with Home Textiles exports growing 18.3 per cent YoY and the domestic business delivering robust growth of 28.2 per cent YoY.

"Our Flooring business also continued to strengthen, with margins improving to 10.8 per cent, reflecting the benefits of strategic realignment, operational improvements and a sharper focus on profitable growth," she said.

Welspun Living said as the company progresses through FY27, its priorities are sustaining double-digit revenue growth, maintaining Ebitda margins in the low teens, improving returns on capital and generating strong cash flows.

"Supported by our integrated manufacturing capabilities, diversified customer and market base, and stronger balance sheet, we are well positioned to capitalize on evolving global sourcing opportunities and structural industry tailwinds, while remaining disciplined in capital deployment and focused on long-term value creation for our stakeholders," Goenka said.