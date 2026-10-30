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Welspun Living shares soar 8% from day's low; CEO says focus on double-digit sales growth

Welspun Living shares soar 8% from day's low; CEO says focus on double-digit sales growth

Goenka said growth remained broad-based across businesses, with Home Textiles exports growing 18.3 per cent YoY and the domestic business delivering growth of 28.2 per cent YoY. 

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 2:11 PM IST
Welspun Living shares soar 8% from day's low; CEO says focus on double-digit sales growthWelspun Living said its priorities are sustaining double-digit revenue growth, while maintaining Ebitda margins in the low teens.

Welspun Living Ltd shares soared 8 per cent from Friday's low, as the company reported better-than-expected September quarter results. The company said its profit after tax including MI and exceptional items came in at Rs 169 crore, a multifold jump over Rs 23 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Analysts were expecting the bottom line to come in at Rs 151 crore.

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Total income grew 16.9 per cent YoY to Rs 2,870 crore from Rs 2,456 crore. This was ahead of Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 2,724 crore sales. Ebitda margin expanded 604 basis points YoY to 12.9 per cent from about 6.9 per cent YoY, Welspun Living said.

From day's low of Rs 204.65, the stock rose 7.9 per cent to hit a high of Rs 220.80 apiece on BSE.

Managing Director & CEO, Dipali Goenka, said her company achieved significant milestone in strengthening balance sheet, moving to a net-cash position. This reflected in Welspun Living's continued focus on cash generation, working capital efficiency and disciplined capital allocation, enhancing financial flexibility and capacity to invest in strategic growth opportunities.

"Building on a strong start to FY27, we delivered another quarter of robust performance, with revenues growing 16.9 per cent YoY and Ebitda margins expanding to 12.9 per cent. Our broad-based growth reflects the resilience of our business model and our ability to deliver profitable growth through disciplined execution amid an evolving global operating environment," she said.

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Goenka said growth remained broad-based across businesses, with Home Textiles exports growing 18.3 per cent YoY and the domestic business delivering robust growth of 28.2 per cent YoY.

"Our Flooring business also continued to strengthen, with margins improving to 10.8 per cent, reflecting the benefits of strategic realignment, operational improvements and a sharper focus on profitable growth," she said.

Welspun Living said as the company progresses through FY27, its priorities are sustaining double-digit revenue growth, maintaining Ebitda margins in the low teens, improving returns on capital and generating strong cash flows.

"Supported by our integrated manufacturing capabilities, diversified customer and market base, and stronger balance sheet, we are well positioned to capitalize on evolving global sourcing opportunities and structural industry tailwinds, while remaining disciplined in capital deployment and focused on long-term value creation for our stakeholders," Goenka said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026 2:05 PM IST
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