WestBridge to exit 16.5% stake in Aptus Value Housing via Rs 2,600 cr block deal

Private equity firm WestBridge Capital is preparing to sell around 8.23 crore shares, representing a 16.46% stake in Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd, through a block deal estimated at nearly Rs 2,600 crore, CNBC Awaz reported. The shares are expected to be offered at a floor price of Rs 316 apiece, which works out to about a 5% discount to the company’s last closing price. Shares of Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd closed at Rs 331.95, up by +2.33%. The deal is structured as a clean-out trade, signalling a significant exit move for the private equity investor.

Advertisement

Related Articles

This marks the second major stake sale by WestBridge in recent months. In June, the fund divested a 12.4% stake in Aptus Value Housing Finance, raising around Rs 1,906 crore through an open market transaction. According to bulk deal data from the NSE, WestBridge Crossover Fund LLC, an arm of the private equity firm, sold over 6.19 crore shares at an average price of Rs 307.54 per share during that transaction.

The June sale saw strong participation from institutional investors. SBI Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, and Luxembourg-based Eastbridge Group together acquired more than 1.67 crore shares, equivalent to a 3.35% stake, valued at approximately Rs 514 crore. The fresh block deal is likely to further reshape Aptus’ shareholder mix, as large domestic and global funds are expected to show interest, given the company’s growth trajectory in the affordable housing finance segment.

Advertisement

On the financial front, Aptus Value Housing Finance reported a 27% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹219 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared to Rs 172 crore in the same period last year. The company’s total income increased to Rs 530 crore, up from Rs 405 crore a year earlier, as per its recent regulatory filing.

Expenses during the reporting period rose to Rs 245 crore against Rs 183 crore in the year-ago quarter, reflecting higher operational and borrowing costs. The company also reported strong business momentum, with Assets Under Management (AUM) climbing 24% year-on-year to Rs 11,267 crore, compared to Rs 9,072 crore in the first quarter of FY25. On the asset quality front, Aptus saw a marginal deterioration. Its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) inched up by 19 basis points sequentially to 1.49%, which management attributed largely to seasonal factors.