What analysts say on Bharat Dalmia, Paytm, SBI Card, HUL and Dr Lal Pathlabs

A host of brokerages have given updates on their tracked stocks amid company-specific developments. They included Bharat Dalmia (acquisition of cement assets of Jaiprakash Associates), One 97 Communications (November month business update) and Hindustan Unilever ( focus on ‘Health & Wellbeing’ portfolio), among others. Here's what analysts said on five stocks namely Bharat Dalmia, Paytm, SBI Card, HUL and Dr Lal Pathlabs.

One 97 Communications | Morgan Stanley | Target Rs 695

One 97 Communications (Paytm) on Monday came out with its monthly business update. Foreign brokerage Morgan Stanley said GMV growth remained healthy, though it moderated on a YoY basis vis-à-vis last month. Average MTU, it said, was steady and growth sustained at 32 per cent YoY. Loans disbursed of Rs 3,200 crore grew 6 per cent MoM, helped by improving ticket size, it said adding that devices deployed rose to 5.5 million against 5.1 million in October. The brokerage has maintained its equialweight on the stock with a target of Rs 695 a piece.

SBI Card | Motilal Oswal | Target Rs 1,100

Motilal Oswal said SBI Card has been reporting a modest performance with a healthy spends momentum, while higher credit cost and lower margins are dragging its earnings. It expects the revolver mix to increase gradually as spends mature, while near-term margin may continue to remain under pressure as borrowing cost increases further. Growth in spends is likely to stay healthy, aiding the overall loan growth. Moderation in ECL will keep credit costs under control, it said.

"We expect 41 per cent PAT CAGR over FY22-24, resulting in a RoA of 6.5 per cent and RoE of 28.2 per cent respectively. We reiterate our Buy rating with a target of Rs 1,000 premised on 29 times FY24E EPS," it said.

JM Financial | Hindustan Unilever | Target Rs 2,855

HUL has signalled its serious intent to build a ‘Health & Wellbeing’ portfolio, JM Financial said. While this may appear to be an ‘extension’ of the earlier Horlicks malted food drinks acquisition, the foray is also a global phenomenon. Unilever has itself acquired 7 such brands over the last 4 years and built a 1 billion euro business therefrom - Equilibra, Smartypants, Liquid IV etc - inline with its strategic priority of focusing on high-growth spaces.

Health & Wellbeing is far more premium in terms of price-point, JM Financial said. The job at hand is to leverage its market development and R&D expertise, distribution might, and at an appropriate time, the global Unilever portfolio to scale and unlock value in what is estimated to be a potential Rs 30,000 crore-segment (4-5 years out). As a start, HUL has acquired two brands (details below) and more M&As could follow, in our view," it said.

Dalmia Bharat | Emkay Global | Target Rs 1,600

Dalmia Bharat entered into a binding framework agreement for acquisition of the cement assets of Jaiprakash Associates (JAL). Dalmia Cement (Bharat), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat, entered into a binding framework agreement for the acquisition of the cement assets of JAL. The assets include cement capacity of 9.4 million tonnes, clinker capacity of 6.7 million tonnes and thermal power plants of 280MW. The said plants are situated at Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The acquisition is at an enterprise value of Rs 5,670 crore. The transaction requires requisite approvals from lenders/JV partners of JAL and regulatory authorities.

Emkay said at EV, the transaction is likely to be at 30-40 per cent below replacement cost, owing to: vintage assets; lack of interest from peers; and likely need for additional capex to run the operations.

"We are yet to build the transaction in our estimate, as we await clarity on: plant-wise break-up of the acquired assets; availability of limestone reserves; optionality on capacity expansion; additional/maintenance capex required to run operations; funding break-up; and timelines on closure of the deal," it said.

Dr Lal Pathlabs | Nuvama | Target Rs 2,500

Nuvama interacted with Om Manchanda, MD of Dr Lal Pathlabs to gain insights into the company’s strategy and outlook. The management expects two more quarters before Dr Lal Pathlabs attains stable growth trajectory. Garnering market share in the rest of India’s markets and suburban integration remain key, Nuvama said.

To strengthen its long-term prospects, Dr Lal Pathlabs continues to: expand network by opening hub labs and going deeper into core markets; spend on marketing for brand awareness; and invest in technology to improve quality, it said.

The brokerage is factoring in 14 per cent CAGR in core business as suburban could grow faster than industry, but do not see an upside at this stage. Moreover, competition is intensifying and pricing pressures could continue in the near-term, it said.

