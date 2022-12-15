scorecardresearch
What's behind falling grey market premiums? After Sula Vineyards, GMP of Landmark Cars turns negative

Landmark Cars was commanding a GMP of Rs 54 last week, but last heard that has fallen into the red territory (down Rs 5) today. The IPO commanded a GMP of Rs 7 on Wednesday, Rs 11 on Tuesday and Rs 30 on Monday

Sula Vineyards, whose IPO closed on Wednesday, now trade at a Rs 7 discount to its upper end of the price band at Rs 350. This was the second day when Sula's GMP was in the red Sula Vineyards, whose IPO closed on Wednesday, now trade at a Rs 7 discount to its upper end of the price band at Rs 350. This was the second day when Sula's GMP was in the red

After Sula Vineyards, the grey market premium (GMP) of Landmark Cars has eroded fully, with the issue commanding a discount of Rs 5 over the upper end of the IPO price band at Rs 506. The Rs 552 crore IPO did not breach the half way mark till 11.30 pm.

Published on: Dec 15, 2022, 12:51 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 15, 2022, 12:47 PM IST
