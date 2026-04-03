When is next stock market holiday in April 2026? NSE, BSE closed on this date

Next stock market holiday: The equity market will remain shut on April 14 on account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. This will be the second stock market holiday of this month after a market holiday on April 3. Market is closed today on account of Good Friday, according to the market holiday calendar shared by the exchanges in December 2025.

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In first trading holiday of FY27, the Indian bourses— BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) — are closed today (April 3). BSE and NSE also remained closed earlier this week on March 31 for Mahavir Jayanti.

Many global markets will also remain closed today as Good Friday will be observed in those countries. The US stock market will also remain closed on Friday along with most of the Asian and European indices.

Meanwhile, commodity exchange MCX is also closed on today, according to the market calendar. MCX will observe a holiday in both the morning and evening sessions. .

Previous session

Sensex and Nifty continued their uptrend for the second consecutive session on Thursday as markets staged a sharp recovery led by gains in IT stocks. However, investor sentiment remained cautious after fresh remarks by US President Donald Trump signalled a potential escalation in the US-Iran war.

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Sensex gained 185.23 points, or 0.25 per cent, to settle at 73,319.55, rebounding 1,773.74 points from the day’s low of 71,545.81, while the Nifty advanced 33.70 points, or 0.15% per cent, to close at 22,713.10.