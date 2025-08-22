Who is Avadhut Sathe? Report ties SEBI’s influencer crackdown to Karjat academy raid

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has reportedly conducted search and seizure operations at the Karjat-based trading academy of Avadhut Sathe, one of the country’s most prominent market educators and trading mentors.

While SEBI has not officially named Sathe, a top official, according to a Moneycontrol report, confirmed the mmove.

The operation, the report claimed, was executed at Sathe’s Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy (ASTA) in Karjat, Maharashtra.

According to Moneycontrol, SEBI officials seized trading data and digital devices for forensic analysis. The report states that SEBI had obtained court approval in advance and conducted reconnaissance before executing the raid. However, BT could not independently confirm the details reported by Moneycontrol.

Sathe, with over three decades of trading experience, commands a wide following among India’s retail investor community. His YouTube channel has nearly 9.4 lakh subscribers, and his Karjat academy—designed as a residential “Gurukul”—offers intensive training in technical analysis, options strategies, trader psychology, and risk management. His teachings emphasize mindset, discipline, and systematic trading based on technical patterns.

At a public event, SEBI whole-time member Kamlesh Chandra Varshney said the operation was intended to send a strong message that “misguiding youth in the name of education” will not be tolerated.

He pointed to concerns that some trading academies may be colluding with market operators to promote penny stocks under the guise of education—using examples of live trades and chart setups to drive stock prices. SEBI rules prohibit offering investment advice or trading calls without registration.

“This is part of a larger drive to bring unregistered influencers under regulatory oversight,” Varshney said.

The story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.