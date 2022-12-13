scorecardresearch
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Why are shares of BGR Energy, Bandhan Bank, Godrej Agrovet, 3i Infotech & GR Infraprojects rising today?

Feedback

Why are shares of BGR Energy, Bandhan Bank, Godrej Agrovet, 3i Infotech & GR Infraprojects rising today?

3i Infotech advanced on incorporating a subsidiary while Godrej Agrovet rose on entering two sale deeds. BGR Energy Systems and SBC Exports gained on order wins; Bandhan Bank jumped on receiving Rs 916.61 crore in claims

BGR Energy Systems soared 20 per cent to Rs 80.30 has secured orders from Indian Oil Corporation for construction of civil and structural works in Panipat Refinery Project Complex BGR Energy Systems soared 20 per cent to Rs 80.30 has secured orders from Indian Oil Corporation for construction of civil and structural works in Panipat Refinery Project Complex

A handful of stocks climbed up to 20 per cent in Tuesday's trade amid company-specific actions. BGR Energy Systems and SBC Exports surged on order wins; Bandhan Bank jumped on receiving Rs 916.61 crore in claims; 3i Infotech advanced on incorporating a subsidiary while Godrej Agrovet rose on entering into two sale deeds. Meanwhile, GR Infraprojects jumped on entering a share purchase agreement with Lokesh Builders for transfer of its entire stake in subsidiary GR Highways Investment Manager.

Published on: Dec 13, 2022, 11:32 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 13, 2022, 11:29 AM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS