Why are shares of IndiGo, Ahluwalia Contracts, Gravita India & Dreamfolks rising today?

Ahluwalia Contracts, Gravita India & Dreamfolks Services, Dhunseri Tea & Industries and InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGO) wee buzzing in Tuesday's trade amid stock specific news. While Ahluwalia Contracts jumped on bagging orders, Dreamfolks Services gained on strategic partnership, IndiGo on announcing partnership with Turkish Airlines on new flights to European cities, Gravita India on start of commercial production at a subsidiary and Dhunseri Tea on acquiring tea estates.

Shares of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) jumped 6.73 per cent to Rs 468.45 after the company secured an order for Construction of 5000 seating capacity public auditorium at Guwahati from Executive Engineer, PWD, Dispur, Guwahati (Assam) worth of Rs 174.88 crore. The order inflow for FY23 stands at Rs 3,962.24 crore, till date, the company said.

Shares of Gravita India jumped 5.51 per cent to Rs 399.95. The recycling company on Tuesday said Gravita Togo SAU, a step down subsidiary of the company situated in West Africa, has started commercial production of aluminium castalloys from a new recycling plant having an annual capacity of around 4,000 MTPA in phase I. The company said it is expecting an additional revenue of Rs 60 crore per annum with a gross margins of approx 26 per cent from the new capacity

Shares of Dreamfolks Services climbed 3.51 per cent to Rs 387 after the company entered into strategic partnership with Vidsur Golf. This association will enable DreamFolks to expand its diverse service offering by enabling customers access to golf courses across India and Asia Pacific.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation gained 1.57 per cent to hit a high of Rs 1,949.85. The company has unveiled 32 new connecting flights to Milan, Manchester, Birmingham, Rome, and Venice, effective December 7, through its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines. These new routes will offer more options and add capacity for customers travelling between India and Europe in the upcoming holiday season.

Meanwhile, shares of Dhunseri Tea & Industries climbed 18 per cent in Tuesday's trade after the company said it has acquired Budlabeta Tea Estate and Hapjan Tea Estate from Apeejay Tea located in Tinsukia District of Assam in a bid to enhance production, turnover and profitability. Before this, the company had entered into a deal with Warren Tea to buy its four tea estates in Assam. Following the fresh development, the stock rose 17.67 per cent to hit a high of Rs 261 on BSE. With this, the scrip has climbed 31 per cent in the last one month. Also, the stock is up 47 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 177.10 hit on June 21.

