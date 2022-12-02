Why are shares of NLC India, Talbros Automotive, Satin Creditcare and Likhitha Infra rising today?

A host of stocks such as Talbros Automotive, Satin Creditcare, NLC India and Likhitha Infrastructure were seeing healthy upsides of 2-8 per cent in Friday's trade amid company-specific developments. Shares of Likhitha Infrastructure were up as the Ashish Kacholia potrfolio stock went ex-dividend. Talbros Automotive climbed on bagging multi-year contracts, NCL India was up on signing an MoU at ‘Make in Odisha Conclave,’ while Satin Creditcare Network.

Shares of Likhitha Infrastructure jumped over 8 per cent in Friday's trade, adding to its recent rise after ace investor Ashish Kacholia bought shares in the company. The scrip went ex-stock split today from Rs 10 to Rs 5 per share. The stock rose 7 per cent to hit a high of Rs 248.95 on BSE. Kacholia bought 3,97,000 Likhitha Infrastructure shares worth Rs 15.20 crore on Wednesday.

Shares of Talbros Automotive Components surged 8 per cent in Friday's trade after the auto component company received new multi years orders worth Rs 420 crore from both, domestic and overseas customers across its business divisions, product segments and JVs. The scrip rose 8.28 per cent to hit a high of Rs 501 on BSE. Talbros said the fresh orders will be be executed over a period of next 5 years covering the company's product lines – gaskets, heat shields, forgings and chassis.

NLC India shares advanced 2 per cent in Friday's trade after the company signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Grid Corporation of Odisha (GRIDCO) for the purpose of setting up floating solar power projects, pumped hydro storage projects, green hydrogen projects and other renewable projects at ‘Make in Odisha Conclave,’ being held at Bhubaneswar on December 1. This MoU will enable both the parties towards the National targets for Renewable Energy capacity and Energy Transition goal. The stock rose 2.39 per cent to hit a high of Rs 85.40 on BSE.

Satin Creditcare Network, on the other hand, jumped on receiveing approval to raise Rs 65 crore through issuance of 650 secured, rated, listed, redeemable, transferable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 10,00,000 each on private placement basis. The stock rose 3.21 per cent to hit a high of Rs 146.25 on BSE.

The working committee of the board of directors of the company, in its meeting held on December 1, 2022, considered and approved the same.

