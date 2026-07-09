Why Choice International shares surged nearly 9% today

Shares of Choice International Ltd recorded a sharp uptick in Thursday's trade following a strategic partnership with South Korea's NH Financial Group. The stock jumped 8.86 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 837.20.

"Choice, one of India's leading diversified financial services groups, today announced a strategic partnership with NH Investment & Securities (NHIS), a leading South Korean financial institution and subsidiary of NH Financial Group, through an investment of Rs 900 crore in Choice Equity Broking Pvt Ltd (CEBPL), the Broking & Wealth Management arm of Choice," the company stated.

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"This strategic investment marks a significant milestone in Choice's growth journey and reflects the confidence of NH Investment & Securities (NHIS), one of South Korea's leading financial institutions, in Choice's vision of building a next-generation financial services platform in India," it added.

The company said India's financial services sector is entering a new phase of structural growth, driven by increasing retail participation, financialisation of savings, rising demand for wealth management and supportive regulatory reforms.

"Against this backdrop, Choice sees significant opportunities to expand its broking, wealth management, investment distribution and capital market businesses while deepening customer engagement," the firm also said.

As part of the transaction, Choice mentioned that NHIS will be investing Rs 900 crore in CEBPL through Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS).

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"The capital infusion will be deployed as growth capital to drive overall business expansion, including the growth of the MTF book, alongside strategic investments in technology, customer acquisition, talent development, product innovation, and business scalability," it stated.

CEBPL aims to achieve 5x growth across its broking and distribution businesses over the next three years while strengthening its digital capabilities, institutional franchise and customer proposition.

"By combining Choice's market access and growth momentum with NHIS's global expertise, technology capabilities and innovation ecosystem, the partnership is expected to create long-term value and position Choice to capitalize on the significant opportunities emerging in India's rapidly expanding investment landscape," the company further stated.