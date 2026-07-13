Why did Tata Consultancy Services shares jump nearly 7% today?

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) surged in Monday's afternoon trade after the IT major announced an expanded collaboration with global technology company ABB to transform its network operations. The stock jumped 6.56 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 2,204.75.

The company informed exchanges that the engagement marks the next phase of its 20-year partnership with ABB.

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"As part of this multi-million, multi-year deal, TCS will scale its role from managing infrastructure and applications to delivering end-to-end global network operations, through an integrated network-as-a-service model," it said.

TCS stated that it will help ABB improve user experience, enhance operational efficiency, strengthen security and compliance, scale service delivery, and prepare for next-generation digital operations.

At the centre of the engagement is ABB's Future Network Model programme, an enterprise-wide initiative aimed at transforming its global network into a standardised, centrally managed digital infrastructure.

"As a strategic programme partner, TCS will design, integrate, and run ABB's global network ecosystem as a secure, modern, and AI-driven service. It will also orchestrate ABB's multi-vendor environment to ensure seamless, standardised operations worldwide," the company said.

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TCS added that the programme will replace fragmented network environments with a secure, scalable and service-driven architecture.

Meanwhile, Nishchal Jain, Quant Researcher at Share.Market by PhonePe, said TCS has shown signs of structural stabilisation after rebounding from its recent 52-week lows.

"Charts indicate a solid consolidation base forming a critical support level near Rs 1,980, while immediate overhead resistance is positioned around Rs 2,200. A sustained close above this threshold could trigger a broader short-covering rally," he said.

Jain added that existing shareholders may continue to monitor how the company's AI-led deal pipeline translates into long-term revenue. For prospective investors, he said, phased accumulation during periods of price consolidation could help navigate near-term macro volatility, subject to individual risk appetite.

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Q1 FY27 results

TCS recently reported a 4.62 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 13,349 crore for the June quarter (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 12,760 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 13.93 per cent YoY to Rs 72,275 crore from Rs 63,437 crore a year earlier.

The IT bellwether's total workforce stood at 5,93,798 employees as of June 30, 2026, while the last twelve months (LTM) attrition rate in its IT services business was 13.6 per cent during the quarter.