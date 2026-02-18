Shares of E2E Networks, a leading Indian GPU cloud provider, hit an upper circuit of 20% on Wednesday after US-based AI firm Nvidia announced a collaboration with the Indian firm to deliver advanced AI factories. E2E Networks is building an NVIDIA Blackwell GPU cluster on its TIR platform.

E2E Networks shares zoomed 20% to Rs 3068.20 in the afternoon session on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 2556.90. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 6175 crore.

The stock is not listed on BSE.

It rose 54% in 2026 and gained 53% in a year.

The E2E Networks stock has risen 80% from its 52 week low of Rs 1710.05 reached on March 12, 2025. The stock hit its 52 week high of Rs 3894.70 on October 7, 2025.

In Q3 of this fiscal, the Cloud computing services firm posted a 59.9% QoQ revenue growth and 120% QoQ EBITDA growth, with margins expanding to 56.6%.

New GPU capacity and large contracts (including IndiaAI Mission) are translating into operating leverage and narrowing losses—signaling a structural shift in the business model.

EBITDA margin rose to 56.62%, demonstrating operating leverage and narrowing the net loss. This indicates a strong operational turnaround and effective execution of strategic investments.

Revenue from operations grew 59.85% QoQ and 68.30% YoY to Rs 70.02 cr. Operating Profitability (EBITDA) rose 120.24% QoQ to Rs 3,9.64 crore. EBITDA Margin expanded to 56.62% in Q3 FY26 from 41.09% in Q2 FY26.

Net Loss narrowed to Rs 5.69 crore in Q3 from Rs 13.46 crore in Q2 FY26. New contracts, including IndiaAI Mission order and Global SaaS provider, are contributing to revenue.

Meanwhile, Nvidia has joined hands with prominent venture capital firms including Peak XV, Z47, Elevation Capital, Nexus Venture Partners and Accel India to identify and fund promising startups of all stages that are building AI solutions for India and international use. Over 4,000 of India’s AI startups are already part of the NVIDIA Inception program.