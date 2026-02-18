Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Why E2E Networks share price skyrocketed to hit upper circuit? Mega reason for stock comes amid India AI Impact Summit 2026

Why E2E Networks share price skyrocketed to hit upper circuit? Mega reason for stock comes amid India AI Impact Summit 2026

E2E Networks shares zoomed 20% to Rs 3068.20 in the afternoon session on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 2556.90.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Feb 18, 2026 1:09 PM IST
Why E2E Networks share price skyrocketed to hit upper circuit? Mega reason for stock comes amid India AI Impact Summit 2026E2E Networks is building an NVIDIA Blackwell GPU cluster on its TIR platform. (Picture: E2E Networks and AI Generated)

Shares of E2E Networks, a leading Indian GPU cloud provider, hit an upper circuit of 20% on Wednesday after US-based AI firm Nvidia announced a collaboration with the Indian firm to deliver advanced AI factories. E2E Networks is building an NVIDIA Blackwell GPU cluster on its TIR platform.

Advertisement

E2E Networks shares zoomed 20% to Rs 3068.20 in the afternoon session on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 2556.90. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 6175 crore. 

The stock is not listed on BSE. 

It rose 54% in 2026 and gained 53% in a year. 

The E2E Networks stock has risen 80% from its 52 week low of Rs 1710.05 reached on March 12, 2025. The stock hit its 52 week high of Rs 3894.70 on October 7, 2025. 

In Q3 of this fiscal, the Cloud computing services firm posted a 59.9% QoQ revenue growth and 120% QoQ EBITDA growth, with margins expanding to 56.6%. 

New GPU capacity and large contracts (including IndiaAI Mission) are translating into operating leverage and narrowing losses—signaling a structural shift in the business model. 

Advertisement

EBITDA margin rose to 56.62%, demonstrating operating leverage and narrowing the net loss. This indicates a strong operational turnaround and effective execution of strategic investments.

Revenue from operations grew 59.85% QoQ and 68.30% YoY to Rs 70.02 cr. Operating Profitability (EBITDA) rose 120.24% QoQ to Rs 3,9.64 crore. EBITDA Margin expanded to 56.62% in Q3 FY26 from 41.09% in Q2 FY26.

Net Loss narrowed to Rs 5.69 crore in Q3 from Rs 13.46 crore in Q2 FY26. New contracts, including IndiaAI Mission order and Global SaaS provider, are contributing to revenue.

Meanwhile, Nvidia has joined hands with prominent venture capital firms including Peak XV, Z47, Elevation Capital, Nexus Venture Partners and Accel India to identify and fund promising startups of all stages that are building AI solutions for India and international use. Over 4,000 of India’s AI startups are already part of the NVIDIA Inception program.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 18, 2026 12:52 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today