Why Godavari Biorefineries shares surged nearly 17% today

"The composition has significant applications in the treatment of various cancers, including breast and prostate cancers, particularly through oral administration," Godavari Biorefineries added.

"The invention further covers the use of the pharmaceutical composition for the treatment and management of various cancers, thus strengthening the Company's oncology-focused intellectual property portfolio," the firm further stated.

Godavari Biorefineries had earlier filed an application with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for advancing its innovation pipeline related to the same.

Godavari Biorefineries Q1 results

On the earnings front, Godavari Biorefineries said its losses for Q1 FY27 widened to Rs 19.3 crore from Rs 16 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

EBITDA also declined to Rs 2.6 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 6.5 crore in Q1 FY26.

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However, the company's total income increased to Rs 559.9 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 534 crore in the year-ago period.

What analysts said

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said the patent approval reinforces the company's research capabilities and could be a long-term positive.

From a technical standpoint, AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, noted, "Godavari Biorefineries' stock is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 240. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 284 could lead to an upside target of Rs 314 in the near term."