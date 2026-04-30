Why IDBI Bank shares fell 3% from day’s high; Q4 results highlights

Shares of IDBI Bank fell around 3 per cent from day's high after the LIC-promoted lender reported a 5.26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 1,943 crore for the March quarter compared with Rs 2,051 crore in the same quarter last year. The lender's return on assets (annualised) fell to 1.75 per cent from 2.11 per cent YoY, while its return on equity declined to 14.35 per cent from 20.40 per cent YoY.

IDBI Bank said its net interest income (NII) rose 17.05 per cent to Rs 3,851 crore from Rs 3,290 crore in the same quarter last year. Net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter stood at 4.15 per cent against 4 per cent, up 15 basis points YoY.

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Following the quarterly results, IDBI Bank shares fell 2.53 per cent from day's high of Rs 77.39 to day's low of Rs 75.43. The scrip was later trading 1.24 per cent lower at Rs 75.82 apiece.

IDBI Bank said its total business, including deposits and net advances, crossed Rs 6 lakh crore mark. Total deposits increased 12 per cent YoY to Rs 3,47,163 crore as on March 31, 2026 compared with Rs 3,10,212 crore as on March 31, 2025.

CASA increased 7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,54,816 crore from Rs 1,44,398 crore YoY. CASA ratio stood at 44.59 per cent as on March 31, 2026 as against to 46.55 per cent as on March 31, 2025.

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Net advances grew 16 per cent YoY to Rs 2,53,626 crore against Rs 2,18,399 crore YoY.

"The composition of corporate vs retail in gross advances portfolio stood at 30:70 as on March 31, 2026. Asset Gross NPA ratio improved to 2.32 per cent as on March 31, 2026 as against 2.98 per cent as on March 31, 2025. Net NPA ratio stood at 0.15 per cent as on March 31, 2026 and as on March 31, 2025. Provision Coverage Ratio (including Technical Write-Offs) stood at 99.39 per cent as on March 31, 2026. The PCR is consistently above 99 per cent since September 2023, the bank said.