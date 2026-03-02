Why is stock market closed on Tuesday for Holi and not Wednesday, X users ask

With many parts of India observing Holika Dahan on March 2 and Holi on March 4, some users on X questioned why the trading holiday falls on Tuesday this year instead of Wednesday. The stock exchanges NSE and BSE will remain closed on March 3 for the festival of colours.



"What is the use of holidays made for festivals, if its given on the Wrong Date. Last year it was Diwali and now Holi tomorrow. These are the 2 major festivals then how can this be ignored?," asked X user Sharad Jhunjhunwala

He further said: "As a trader, I would boycott trading on 4th February and I call from everyone around to do the same, Lets see how Institutions get the Fill," he said.

In a previous post, the same user noted that Tuesday being lunar eclipse, the Holi celebrations are scheduled on March 4, even as Holika Dahan is being celebrated on Monday late night.

Another X user said: "The official trading holiday for Holi is currently scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026. However, almost the entire country outside Maharashtra will be celebrating the festival of colors on Wednesday, March 4. Because the exchange strictly follows the regional state calendar, full-time traders across the rest of India are forced to sit in front of their trading terminals on the actual day of the festival."

While a few X users may be upset, the RBI holiday matrix showed a similar holiday scheduled with a slight addition. RBI listed Holika Dahan holiday on March 2. It suggested Holi (Second Day), Dol Jatra, Dhulandi, Holika Dahan or Attukal Pongala on March 3. That said, it also suggested Holi 2nd day, Dhuleti or Yaosang second day as March 4, based on different regions.

Samir Arora of Helios Capital said stock market should be closed on Wednesday as well, for a number of reasons, the first being Holi is on Wednesday and not on Tuesday. Arora said a two-day holiday will allow time for clear visibility on what is happening in Iran war, thus, avoiding unnecessary volatility and losses for most investors.