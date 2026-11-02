Wait, but prepare to deploy

Somaiya is not calling for an immediate all-in move. He said he would watch out for another three months and allow macro uncertainty, including the fallout of the US midterm election and broader global risks, to settle before turning more constructive.

Even so, his medium-term stance is clearly optimistic. He said he is 'very hopeful' from the new financial year onward, arguing that investors should use this period to position portfolios rather than chase near-term noise.

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Why large caps could regain leadership

The sharper call is on market leadership. Somaiya expects large caps to outperform in the short to medium term, especially after a prolonged phase in which investor portfolios became 'extremely skewed towards small and mid cap.' While he reiterated that the segment remains a source of alpha, he warned against imbalance.

For long-term allocation, he recommended a simple framework: “You should be 50% large cap and 50% small and mid cap.” The broader logic is market rotation. According to Somaiyaa, investors should not get wedded to the winners of the last rally, because fresh cycles often reward areas that underperformed earlier or held up better during corrections.

Equity over gold, with caveats

On non-equity assets, Somaiya’s tone was measured. Gold, he said, may deliver intermittent gains, but the setup that turbocharged returns in the last two years may not repeat. With the rupee potentially recovering from extreme weakness over the next couple of years, part of gold’s tailwind could fade.

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That leaves equities as the preferred return engine. In Somaiya’s view, gold still has a place in allocation, but mainly as a stabiliser. “One would expect equity to reward investors,” he said, summing up a strategy built on patience, balance and a willingness to rotate before the crowd does.