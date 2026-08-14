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Why LG Electronics India shares are surging today

Why LG Electronics India shares are surging today

LGEINDIA1,701.00(7.77%)

Nuvama said LG Electronics India posted a 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue, while EBITDA and adjusted PAT increased 26 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 14, 2026 3:13 PM IST
Why LG Electronics India shares are surging todayNuvama said LG Electronics' Q1 performance was superior to that of most peers.

Shares of LG Electronics India Ltd jumped 9.72 per cent in Friday's trade, hitting a high of Rs 1,732 after the company reported its June-quarter earnings.

The stock gained after the consumer electronics and home appliances maker reported a strong performance for the quarter, with Nuvama Institutional Equities highlighting better-than-expected revenue, EBITDA and adjusted profit after tax (PAT).

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Nuvama said LG Electronics India posted a 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in revenue, while EBITDA and adjusted PAT increased 26 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively. The figures were 2 per cent, 5 per cent and 7 per cent above the brokerage's estimates.

Home appliances, which accounted for 77 per cent of total revenue, recorded 14 per cent YoY growth, led by washing machines, refrigerators and extended summer-led air-conditioner demand. The segment's EBIT margin increased 10 basis points (bps) YoY despite cost pressures, Nuvama said.

"Home entertainment revenue (23 per cent of total)/EBIT were up 22 per cent/49 per cent YoY, largely led by premium TVs. Management now expects to surpass previous mid-teens revenue growth and early double-digit FY27 EBITDA margin guidance," Nuvama added.

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Following the results, Nuvama retained its 'Buy' rating on the stock and raised its 12-month target price to Rs 1,910 from Rs 1,820 earlier.

Nuvama said LG Electronics' Q1 performance was superior to that of most peers, reflecting the strength of its portfolio diversification, market dominance and execution. The brokerage added that LG Electronics is its top pick in the consumer durables space.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) said growth remained broad-based across home appliances and home entertainment, with premium products and television demand supporting performance.

"Management remains confident of achieving mid-teen revenue growth and an early double-digit EBITDA margin in FY27," it also said.

Technical view

Mayank Jain, Market Analyst, Share.Market by PhonePe, said, "For prospective buyers, entering immediately after a sharp single-day jump presents a less optimal risk-to-reward setup," adding that a temporary pullback would offer a much better risk-reward balance for new entry points.

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Prasenjit Paul, Fund Manager at 129 Wealth & Equity Research Analyst at Paul Asset, noted, "The stock has built a strong base over the last one year since listing and is now attempting a breakout from this range. If it sustains above Rs 1,700 level with improving volumes over the next few weeks, it could trigger the next leg of the rally."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 14, 2026 11:02 AM IST
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