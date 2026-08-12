Why MCX shares are up 3% today; what Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan say

As per Jefferies analyst Supratim Datta, FPI participation in cash-settled commodity F&O stands at 5-6 per cent at present. He said the move ,ay lift earnings of MCX, India’s only listed pure-play commodity derivatives exchange.

Similar participation in non-cash-settled, non-agricultural commodity contracts could add about 3 per cent to MCX’s PAT, Bloomberg reported analysts as saying.

“The deepening of commodity index options (Bulldex/Metldex), which currently has no volumes could add 10 per cent to PAT, should they become 10 per cent of monthly equity ADTO in 3 years,” Bloomberg quoted Supratim as saying in the report.



Jefferies has a buy rating on MCX with a target price of Rs 3,600.

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Morgan Stanley said SEBI’s proposal is a positive step for the market and expects MCX to trade at a 20 per cent premium to its historical average, supported by strong trading turnover in recent months.

Key downside risks include adverse regulatory changes, a rally in equity markets and a sharp decline in trading turnover

Morgan Stanley has an 'Overweight' rating on MCX with target of 3,665 rupees, based on 40 times its March 2028 EPS estimates. JPMorgan set a target of Rs 3,500 on MCX.