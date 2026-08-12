Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Why MCX shares are up 3% today; what Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan say

Why MCX shares are up 3% today; what Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan say

MCX shares rose 2.73 per cent to hit high of Rs 2,965 on BSE. The scrip is up 34 per cent in 2026 so far compared with a 8.7 per cent drop in the BSE Sensex.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 11:03 AM IST
Why MCX shares are up 3% today; what Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan say MCX share price target: The 12-month Bloomberg consensus target for the stock stands at Rs 3,304 implying 11.8 per cent potential upside.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) advanced 3 per cent in Wednesday's trade, taking its rise to the third straight session, as a SEBI proposal to allow FPIs in non-cash-settled, non-agricultural commodity derivatives is seen broadening market participation and lift MCX, Bloomberg reported citing analysts at Morgan Stanley and Jefferies.

Advertisement

Following the development, the MCX stock rose 2.73 per cent to hit high of Rs 2,965 on BSE. The scrip is up 34 per cent in 2026 so far compared with a 8.7 per cent drop in the BSE Sensex. The 12-month Bloomberg consensus target for the stock stands at Rs 3,304 implying 11.8 per cent potential upside.

As per Jefferies analyst Supratim Datta, FPI participation in cash-settled commodity F&O stands at 5-6 per cent at present. He said the move ,ay lift earnings of MCX, India’s only listed pure-play commodity derivatives exchange.

Similar participation in non-cash-settled, non-agricultural commodity contracts could add about 3 per cent to MCX’s PAT, Bloomberg reported analysts as saying.

“The deepening of commodity index options (Bulldex/Metldex), which currently has no volumes could add 10 per cent to PAT, should they become 10 per cent of monthly equity ADTO in 3 years,” Bloomberg quoted Supratim as saying in the report.
 
Jefferies has a buy rating on MCX with a target price of Rs 3,600.

Advertisement

Morgan Stanley said SEBI’s proposal is a positive step for the market and expects MCX to trade at a 20 per cent premium to its historical average, supported by strong trading turnover in recent months.

Key downside risks include adverse regulatory changes, a rally in equity markets and a sharp decline in trading turnover

Morgan Stanley has an 'Overweight' rating on MCX with target of 3,665 rupees, based on 40 times its March 2028 EPS estimates. JPMorgan set a target of Rs 3,500 on MCX.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 12, 2026 11:03 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more