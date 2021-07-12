Why Tanla Platforms shares hit 5% upper circuit today

Shares of Tanla Platforms were locked in a 5 per cent upper circuit in the morning session after the company said its board will meet on July 22, 2021, to consider a share buyback proposal.

The board will also consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The mid-cap stock has gained after falling for four consecutive days. It ended 5 per cent higher at Rs 886.25 against the previous close of Rs 844.05 on BSE. The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,030 on March 3, 2021, and a 52-week low of Rs 76 on July 13. It is trading 14 per cent below its 52-week high and 1066 per cent above its 52-week low.

It has delivered a whooping 1,044.5 per cent return in one year and risen 31.5 per cent since the beginning of this year. With a market capitalisation of over Rs 12,000 crore, the share stands higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, and 200-day moving averages.

According to MarketsMojo, the stock is trading at a discount compared to its average historical valuations. The price/earnings to growth ratio (PEG) ratio of the company is 0.1 and the EPS has increased to Rs. 7.54 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.11 in March 2020. However, the technical trend has deteriorated from Bullish on June 1, 2021, and the stock is technically in a Mildly Bullish range.

Recently, Karix Mobile, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tanla Platforms Limited, today announced the deployment of a conversational solution for Panasonic India Limited using the WhatsApp Business Solution Platform.

The solution will facilitate one-to-one conversations between Panasonic's customers and the brand. It will also facilitate two-way messaging and automatically transfer complex customer queries to service agents for a swift and seamless redressal.

Deepak Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Tanla Platforms Limited said, "We offer our enterprise customers business APIs along with an ecosystem of solutions to fulfill end-to-end communication requirements. We are excited to extend our new bundle of support services to Panasonic via WhatsApp

which will provide a delightful customer experience without reaching loaded IVRs and sparsely populated call centers due to COVID.

"As one of the select official WhatsApp Business service providers globally, we aim to benefit more than 2000 enterprise customers with conversational automation as the next generation of consumer to brand communication offering," he added.