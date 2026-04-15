Why this Anil Agarwal-led company's shares will be in focus today

Shares of Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd are expected to be in focus on Wednesday following a tragic accident at its Chhattisgarh unit that claimed at least 10 lives.

"We regret to inform that an unfortunate incident occurred at Unit-1 boiler of Company's Athena Power plant located at Singhitarai, Chhattisgarh on April 14, 2026, involving personnels of Company’s sub-contractor, NGSL," the mining giant stated in an exchange filing.

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"As of now 24 workmen of our subcontractor have been affected by the incident and 10 have succumbed to their injuries. The Company's immediate priority is to ensure the provision of best possible medical assistance and treatment to all those affected and doing everything possible to alleviate suffering of the near and dear ones of the deceased," Vedanta added.

"The Company is extending full support to the injured and is closely coordinating with the attending medical teams and local authorities," it also said.

Vedanta mentioned that "is in the process of ascertaining the details and has initiated a detailed investigation into the incident in coordination with its sub-contractor and the relevant authorities.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families of those affected during this difficult time," the company further stated.

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Vedanta shares settled 0.99 per cent higher at Rs 752.50 on Monday. The market remained closed on Tuesday on account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti and will resume trading today.