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Why Titan Company stock is top jewellery pick ahead of festive season

Why Titan Company stock is top jewellery pick ahead of festive season

TITAN4,987.00(0.16%)

Market expert identifies Titan as a relatively safe long-term investment within India’s jewellery sector, citing its established brand, durable business model, and buy-and-hold appeal.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 5:14 PM IST
Why Titan Company stock is top jewellery pick ahead of festive season The recommendation comes as investors weigh jewellery stocks against gold finance plays ahead of the festive season.

Shares of Titan Company Ltd have emerged as the preferred long-term pick in the jewellery space, with market veteran Ambareesh Baliga backing the stock as a relatively safe way to play festive demand while avoiding some of the sharper risks building up in gold finance names. Responding to an investor query on whether jewellery or gold finance stocks offer a better theme at current valuations, Baliga said Titan remains the standout choice for patient investors.

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"A safe buy out here which has been there for a very long time is Titan," Baliga said, adding that it is "one stock which you can just buy, hold and possibly forget for awhile." He quickly qualified that remark, saying he does not recommend literally forgetting any stock, but described Titan as one investors can "afford to forget every now and then."

Why Titan stands out

The comment is significant because it cuts through a broader market debate around how best to ride rising interest in gold-linked businesses. While gold finance companies and lenders have been expanding aggressively, Baliga’s preference for Titan suggests a tilt toward a branded consumption story rather than a pure commodity-linked lending play.

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That distinction matters. In the discussion, Baliga had sounded more cautious on the gold loan segment, arguing that the recent growth in gold financing has been helped materially by elevated gold prices and repeat borrowing against the same collateral. In his view, that creates vulnerability if bullion prices correct sharply.

Festive demand meets valuation discipline

Against that backdrop, Titan appears to offer a cleaner festive-season investment thesis. Jewellery demand in India typically strengthens around festivals and weddings, and branded players tend to benefit from trust, scale and consumer preference when discretionary spending picks up. Baliga’s endorsement indicates that even at current valuations, Titan still offers comfort as a long-duration portfolio holding.

For investors comparing themes, the message is clear: where gold finance may be more sensitive to bullion cycles and competitive intensity, Titan offers exposure to the jewellery opportunity through an established franchise with staying power.

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A quality-first market call

Baliga’s broader market approach also helps explain the recommendation. Even as he flagged caution in pockets of the market, he repeatedly leaned toward leaders with durable positioning. Titan fits that framework neatly — a dominant, time-tested consumer-facing business that can ride seasonal demand without depending entirely on volatile commodity moves.

For long-term investors looking at the jewellery pack ahead of the festive season, the call from the Street is not to chase complexity. It is to stick with quality, and in this case, Titan remains the name to watch.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 8, 2026 5:13 PM IST
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