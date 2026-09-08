Why Titan stands out

The comment is significant because it cuts through a broader market debate around how best to ride rising interest in gold-linked businesses. While gold finance companies and lenders have been expanding aggressively, Baliga’s preference for Titan suggests a tilt toward a branded consumption story rather than a pure commodity-linked lending play.

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That distinction matters. In the discussion, Baliga had sounded more cautious on the gold loan segment, arguing that the recent growth in gold financing has been helped materially by elevated gold prices and repeat borrowing against the same collateral. In his view, that creates vulnerability if bullion prices correct sharply.

Festive demand meets valuation discipline

Against that backdrop, Titan appears to offer a cleaner festive-season investment thesis. Jewellery demand in India typically strengthens around festivals and weddings, and branded players tend to benefit from trust, scale and consumer preference when discretionary spending picks up. Baliga’s endorsement indicates that even at current valuations, Titan still offers comfort as a long-duration portfolio holding.

For investors comparing themes, the message is clear: where gold finance may be more sensitive to bullion cycles and competitive intensity, Titan offers exposure to the jewellery opportunity through an established franchise with staying power.

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A quality-first market call

Baliga’s broader market approach also helps explain the recommendation. Even as he flagged caution in pockets of the market, he repeatedly leaned toward leaders with durable positioning. Titan fits that framework neatly — a dominant, time-tested consumer-facing business that can ride seasonal demand without depending entirely on volatile commodity moves.

For long-term investors looking at the jewellery pack ahead of the festive season, the call from the Street is not to chase complexity. It is to stick with quality, and in this case, Titan remains the name to watch.