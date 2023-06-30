Winds of change: Up 180% from recent lows! ICICI Securities sees over 45% upside in this multibagger stock

Shares of Suzlon Energy have recovered over per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 5.43, hit on July 28, 2022. The multibagger stock is currently hovering around its 52-week high of Rs 15.76, hit on June 13, 2023. It ended 3.86 per cent higher at Rs 15.3 on June 30, 2023. The market cap of the firm increased to Rs 19,018 crore on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

ICICI Securities, in its recent report, said that India has launched a series of policy initiatives like single-stage closed bidding (vs reverse e-auction), 10GW of wind auction per annum, and wind-specific RPOs etc. These policies are likely to generate tailwinds for the industry and Suzlon Energy is best suited to reap the benefits of the same.

The brokerage firm has a 'Buy' rating on the multibagger stock with a target price of Rs 22, suggesting an upside potential of over 46 per cent from Friday's closing price of Rs 15.34.

"The Indian power grid needs more wind in its mix. The need to enhance wind capacity

addition (post-subdued activity in the recent past) has finally dawned upon the

stakeholders. Grids are looking for a solution to meet demand effectively while

containing carbon emissions. The supply of renewables can be increased by setting up

a mix of wind, solar and battery storage capacities. Optimal solutions for the grid to

meet demand by using renewables includes higher wind in the mix led by the complementary nature of generation and cost curves of the wind," it said.

ICICI Securities believes that Suzlon has reduced leverage by restructuring its debt and by raising money through a rights issue. As a result, leverage is now merely 1x debt/EBITDA. Thus, the company has got all the right ingredients to benefit from industry tailwinds, it said.

"Suzlon has enjoyed a market share of 33% in India’s domestic market (based on total installations). It has 20GW of operational wind power capacity globally and is well ahead of its competitors. Note that its existing order book at 1.5GW bodes well for execution through the next 2 years," it added.

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.

