Wipro ADRs fall as IT firm rolls out weak guidance for June 2025 quarter 

Shares of IT major Wipro will be in focus on Thursday as American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of the firm fell in US trading in the premarket session. The decline came after Wipro guided a fall of 1.5% to 3.5% in revenue for the next quarter or June 2025 quarter.

Wipro ADRs slipped 3.19% to $2.73 on NYSE. This indicates the stock is likely to see some downside, when US market opens today.

"We expect revenue from our IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,505 million to $2,557 million. This translates to sequential guidance of (-)3.5% to (-)1.5% in constant currency terms," said Wipro.

In the current session, Wipro stock closed 1.39% higher at Rs 257.50 on BSE. The earnings were announced after market hours.

The IT major reported a constant currency revenue fall of 1.2% during the March 2025 quarter on a sequential basis. It had guided for growth to be between a fall of 1% and growth of 1%.

Net profit rose 6.4% sequentially to Rs 3,569.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, while gross revenue climbed marginally to Rs 22,504.2 crore.