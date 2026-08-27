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Wipro ADRs jump 7% on Google Cloud partnership; key details

Wipro ADRs jump 7% on Google Cloud partnership; key details

WIPRO176.40(0.54%)

Wipro said the unified ecosystem will enable organisations to move from basic task automation to embedding secure, autonomous AI agents directly into their core, multi-step business workflows.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 4:13 PM IST
Wipro ADRs jump 7% on Google Cloud partnership; key detailsWipro said it has deployed Gemini Enterprise as its central agentic orchestration platform under its 'Operate Better with AI' strategy and 'Client Zero' approach

American depository receipts (ADRs) of Wipro Ltd climbed as much as 7 per cent in pre-market trade in NYSE after the IT major announced the expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate the enterprise-wide adoption of Gemini Enterprise and agentic AI. The announcement came post domestic market hours.

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Wipro soared 7.1 per cent and was later trading at $1.92, still up 4.92 per cent.

Wipro said it is scaling the internal deployment of Gemini Enterprise and will empower over 10,000 AI-certified specialists, including 1,500 Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs), with advanced AI capabilities to enhance productivity, streamline operations and accelerate decision-making.

As part of the partnership, Wipro said it has launched the LIFT (Launch-Ignite-Flywheel-Transform) framework to help enterprises accelerate AI transformation and operationalise agentic AI at scale. Powered by Wipro Intelligence, the framework integrates Gemini Enterprise with Wipro's AI-powered delivery platforms, WINGS and WEGA.

Wipro said the unified ecosystem will enable organisations to move from basic task automation to embedding secure, autonomous AI agents directly into their core, multi-step business workflows.

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"AI is foundational to how Wipro is shaping its future, driving innovation, transforming operations, and delivering differentiated value for our clients," said Kanwar Singh, Managing Partner and Global Head of Technology Services, Wipro Limited. "By strengthening Wipro Intelligence with Gemini Enterprise, we are embedding intelligence into everyday core operations, helping clients scale outcomes, adapt faster, and compete more effectively."

To accelerate value creation, Wipro said it is building a dedicated team of more than 1,500 certified FDEs, combining Google Cloud's expertise with Wipro's consulting and engineering capabilities to scale AI adoption from pilot projects to enterprise-wide deployment.

"Our partnership with Wipro continues to drive real-world value for enterprise customers looking to scale AI across their organizations. The strong demand for Gemini Enterprise indicates the value it is adding for customers today," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud.

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Wipro said it has deployed Gemini Enterprise as its central agentic orchestration platform under its 'Operate Better with AI' strategy and 'Client Zero' approach. The company said Gemini's advanced reasoning and long-context capabilities have enabled it to build autonomous AI agents for workflows across compliance, HR and sales intelligence.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Aug 27, 2026 4:09 PM IST
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