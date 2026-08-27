Wipro ADRs jump 7% on Google Cloud partnership; key details

Wipro said it is scaling the internal deployment of Gemini Enterprise and will empower over 10,000 AI-certified specialists, including 1,500 Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs), with advanced AI capabilities to enhance productivity, streamline operations and accelerate decision-making.

As part of the partnership, Wipro said it has launched the LIFT (Launch-Ignite-Flywheel-Transform) framework to help enterprises accelerate AI transformation and operationalise agentic AI at scale. Powered by Wipro Intelligence, the framework integrates Gemini Enterprise with Wipro's AI-powered delivery platforms, WINGS and WEGA.

Wipro said the unified ecosystem will enable organisations to move from basic task automation to embedding secure, autonomous AI agents directly into their core, multi-step business workflows.

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"AI is foundational to how Wipro is shaping its future, driving innovation, transforming operations, and delivering differentiated value for our clients," said Kanwar Singh, Managing Partner and Global Head of Technology Services, Wipro Limited. "By strengthening Wipro Intelligence with Gemini Enterprise, we are embedding intelligence into everyday core operations, helping clients scale outcomes, adapt faster, and compete more effectively."

To accelerate value creation, Wipro said it is building a dedicated team of more than 1,500 certified FDEs, combining Google Cloud's expertise with Wipro's consulting and engineering capabilities to scale AI adoption from pilot projects to enterprise-wide deployment.

"Our partnership with Wipro continues to drive real-world value for enterprise customers looking to scale AI across their organizations. The strong demand for Gemini Enterprise indicates the value it is adding for customers today," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud.

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Wipro said it has deployed Gemini Enterprise as its central agentic orchestration platform under its 'Operate Better with AI' strategy and 'Client Zero' approach. The company said Gemini's advanced reasoning and long-context capabilities have enabled it to build autonomous AI agents for workflows across compliance, HR and sales intelligence.