Wipro: Azim Premji, promoters see Rs 8,781 crore gains as stock rises 4%

Shares of Wipro Ltd climbed 4 per cent in Friday's trade after the IT major surprised investors with its June quarter earnings, led by large deal wins. Following this, a handful of brokerage upped their FY26 earnings estimates for Wipro, sending its stock soaring. The Azim Premji-led promoters gained nearly Rs 8,800 crore in notional wealth on their Wipro holdings. They accounted for 72.66 per cent stake in the IT major as on June 30, 2025.

On Friday, the IT stock climbed 4.43 per cent to hit a high of Rs 271.80, commanding a market capitalisation of about Rs 2.92 lakh crore crore. At this price, the notional value of promoters' holding in Wipro jumped Rs 8,781 crore to Rs 2,07,006 crore from Rs 1,98,225 crore a day ago.

Aziz Premji, in his name, owned 43,11,56,714 shares, or 4.11 per cent stake, directly in Wipro. The notional value of his stake climbed Rs 497 crore to Rs 11,709 crore today compared with Rs 11,213 crore on Thursday.

Besides, he through promoter entities and persons acting in concert (PACs), holds significant stake in Wipro. Data showed Azim Premji Trust held 6.49 per cent stake, while Zash Traders and Prazim Traders (represented by Azim Premji as partner) owned 21.01 per cent stake and 20.61 per cent, respectively, in Wipro.

"The timely ramp-up of deals and strong pipeline should help Wipro improve its revenue growth rate from 2H FY26F onwards, in our view. Wipro management also indicated that client-specific issues affecting growth in EU are behind and this geography should return to growth in 2H FY26E," Nomura India said as it suggested a target price of Rs 310 on the Wipro stock.

Commenting on Wipro's Q1 results, ICICI Securities said its revenue degrowth came in better than feared at 2 per cent CC, within the guided range for Q1FY26.

Growth was led by the healthcare and technology verticals. The guidance for Q2FY26 was flat at the midpoint.

"Strong TCV with two mega deals was the highlight. Focus shall be on execution of these mega deals. Though Wipro has indicated that H2FY26 will likely be better than H1 on the back of these deals, negative seasonality of H2 will also be at play," the brokerage said.

The company has indicated that margin might be impacted on upfront investment for large deals for a few of the quarters. ICICI Securities said Wipro has been losing clients and has trouble gaining broad-based growth traction across verticals. It suggested a target of Rs 240 on the stock.

Later the stock was up 2.67 per cent at Rs 267.20.