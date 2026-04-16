Wipro shares buyback: Azim Premji-backed IT solutions major Wipro Ltd has announced a buyback of its equity shares, along with its results for the quarter and financial year, ended on March 31, 2025 on Thursday, April 16. The company board has approved a buyback of Rs 15,000 crore. According to the balance sheet as of March 31, 2026, Wipro had cash and cash equivalents worth Rs 26,778 crore.

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The company has announced to repurchase nearly 60 crore equity shares from the shareholders in the buyback at a price of Rs 250 apeice, signaling a premium of 19 per cent against its previous close at Rs 210.20 apeice, rising 0.2 per cent. The total mcap of the company stood at Rs 2.20 lakh crore as of Thursday's close.

"The company board of directors approved the buyback proposal, subject to the approval of shareholders through postal ballot, for purchase by the Company of up to 60,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs 2 each (being 5.7 per cent of total paid-up equity share capital) from the shareholders of the Company on a proportionate basis by way of a tender offer at a price of Rs 250 ($2.661) per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 15,000 billion, said Wipro in the exchange filing.

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The Buyback is proposed to be made from the existing shareholders of the Company, including persons who become shareholders by cancelling American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and receiving underlying equity shares) as on the record date on a proportionate basis. Members of the promoter and promoter group of the Company have indicated their intention to participate in the proposed Buyback, said the company.

"We have continued to invest in our clients, capabilities and people and maintained our margins in a narrow band. Our cash conversion continues to remain strong with operating cash flows at 112.6 per cent of net income for FY26, said Aparna Iyer, Chief Financial Officer at Wipro.

"During the year we have returned a substantial portion of our cash generated to shareholders in the form of dividend. Additionally, in our recently concluded board meeting, the Board of Directors announced buyback of Rs 15,000 crore at a price of Rs 250, subject to shareholder approval," it added.

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While the buyback price is mostly on the expected lines, the buyback size is much below the expectations. Overseas brokerage firms including Morgan Stanley and Investec were expecting Wipro to go for Rs 16,000-18,500 crore buyback, considering its cash rich status as of December 31, 2025.