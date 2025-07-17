Wipro dividend announcement today: What to expect, dividend history & more

The Wipro board will be considering a proposal on dividend payment today, alongside with the IT firm's quarterly results. Wipro's dividend yield has historically been below its peers, but the IT firm came out with at least four bonus issues in the past 15 years, data showed.

As per HSBC, Wipro is expected to announce a total dividend per share of Rs 10 in FY26 compared with Rs 6 per share in FY25. The foreign brokerage said it has applied a target PE multiple of 20 times for Wipro to its FY26e EPS estimate of Rs 12.51, which is Wipro's five-year average valuation.

The foreign brokerage believes this is justified given its expectations of another year of revenue decline and as results of the ongoing initiatives under the new CEO to raise Wipro’s growth are yet to materialise.

As far as Wipro's dividend are concerned, the IT firm declared dividends worth Rs 6,282.10 crore in FY25. It announced Re 1 dividend each in FY24 and FY23, which amounted to Rs 522.40 crore and Rs 548.70 crore, respectively. In FY22, Wipro paid a total dividend of Rs 3,289.10 crore or Rs 6 per share. Its dividend yield for the past five years was in the range of 0.21-2.20 per cent. HSBC has a target of Rs 250 on the stock.

"We think 2HFY26 should see a turnaround in Wipro’s performance; the company has already improved margins to 17 per cent and we think by 2H the company should return to growth and so we see limited downside at the current market price," it said.

For the June quarter IT major Wipro is expected to report a 5-10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the June quarter on tepid revenues. Margin is seen coming in flattish sequentially, while order wins are pegged at around $1 billion.20All eyes would be on commentary on demand, growth and margin levers, they said.

ICICI Securities said it would await for the management commentary on demand in Capco consulting, any improvement in client decision making post 90-day pause between US and China tariffs, impact due to Marelli bankruptcy, competition in vendor consolidation deals and Q2FY25 guidance. Also eyes would be on the pace of conversion of pipeline to TCV and TCV to revenues.