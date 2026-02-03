Wipro, Infosys, TCS: IT stocks in focus today on India-US tariff cuts

IT shares are in focus today after India and the United States have reached an agreement that would cut US tariffs on Indian imports from 25% to 18% with immediate effect. US first imposed tariffs on India on August 1, 2025, later doubling it to 50% effective August 27, 2025.

IT stocks, impacted by subdued quarterly earnings, could be the major beneficiaries of the tariff cut move today.

The US accounts for a significant portion of India's total IT and software services exports. According to some estimates, US share can be as high as 70% of India's total IT export revenue. India's overall exports to the US, including non-IT sectors, are a smaller fraction compared to the IT sector.

The Nifty IT index closed at 38,074 mark in the previous session. Likewise, BSE IT index ended at 36,605.

IT majors such as Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and TCS are expected to lead the market rally form the IT sector today.

The BSE IT index has lost 12% and Nifty IT index has fallen 10% in a year amid India-US tariff showdown.