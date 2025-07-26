Wipro, Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, DLF, Coforge to turn ex-dividend next week

Stocks such as Wipro Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, DLF Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, and Coforge Ltd, among others, will turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week.

The Wipro board had recommended an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share for FY25 of a face value of Rs 2 each. July 28 is the record date for the purpose of determining eligible Wipro shareholders for dividend purposes. All eligible shareholders of the company with their names in the list at the end of Monday (record date) would be eligible to receive a dividend. The dividend, if approved, will be paid on or before August 15, the company told stock exchanges.

The Maruti Suzuki India board had recommended a final dividend of Rs 135 per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each for approval of members at the AGM. August 1 is the record date for the same. The dividend, if approved, will be paid on September 3, the company informed the stock exchanges.

Similarly, the Bharat Petroleum Corporation board held its meeting on April 29 and had recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for approval of members at the AGM. July 31 is the record date for the same.

The DLF board held its meeting on May 19 and recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for approval of members at the AGM. July 28 is the record date for the same.

CRISIL Ltd (Rs 9 per share, July 28 is the record date), Coforge Ltd (Rs 4 per share, July 31 is the record date), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (interim dividend, July 31 is the record date), Eicher Motors Ltd (Rs 70 per share, August 1 is the record date), Apar Industries Ltd (Rs 51 per share, July 29 is the record date), Marico Ltd (Rs 7 per share, August 1 is the record date), Bata India Ltd (Rs 9 per share, August 1 is the record date), and dozens of other stocks will go ex-dividend next week.

As far as the domestic market is concerned, Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said the Indian equity market remained under pressure and continued to underperform global equity markets this week. BSE Sensex and BSE Nifty ended the week with marginal loss.

“BSE small-cap index (-2.3 per cent) and BSE mid-cap index (-1.6 per cent) underperformed the large-caps over the week. Most of the sectoral indices closed the week in the negative territory with BSE Reality, BSE IT, BSE Energy and BSE FMCG being the major losers,” Chouhan said.

Chouhan said the equity markets in India and globally focused on earnings and management commentary during the Q1FY26 earnings season. While aggregate earnings were broadly in line with estimates, the muted outlook provided by a number of companies across sectors dented the market mood. Crude oil price remains range-bound and continues to provide comfort. Further, good monsoon so far and low inflation numbers are further positive for India.

“However, uncertainty with trade tariff continues to impact global and domestic equity market sentiments. Over the next couple of weeks, stock specific action will continue led by Q1FY26 result outcome and management commentary,” Chouhan added.