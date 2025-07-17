Wipro Q1 earnings: Net profit rises to Rs 3,330 crore, board declares dividend

Wipro on Thursday reported a nearly 11% rise in Q1 profit. Profit rose to Rs 3330.4 crore in the last quarter against Rs 3,003.2 crore profit in the June 2024 quarter. However, profit slipped 6.7% on a quarter-on-quarter basis from Rs 3,569.6 crore from March 2025 quarter. Revenue from operations inched 0.77% higher at Rs 22,134.6 crore in the June 2025 quarter against Rs 21,963.8 crore in the year ago period.

Advertisement

The IT firm also announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share for the June 2025 quarter.

"Payment of interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of par value Rs 2 each to the members of the company as on July 28, 2025, being the Record Date. The payment of interim dividend will be made on or before August 15, 2025," said Wipro.

IT services segment revenue came at $2,587.4 million, a fall of 0.3% QoQ and 1.5% YoY. Earnings per share for the quarter stood at Rs 3.2 ($0.041), a fall of 6.7% QoQ and increase of 10.8% YoY.

Operating cash flows stood at Rs 4,110 crore ($479.6 million) in Q1, an increase of 9.8% QoQ and 2.9% YoY and at 123.2% of net income for the quarter.

Advertisement

Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director said, “In a quarter shaped by macroeconomic uncertainty, clients prioritised efficiency and cost optimisation. We partnered closely with them to address these needs, resulting in 16 large deals, including two mega deals. Building on the momentum from last quarter and supported by a strong pipeline, we are well positioned for the second half. AI is no longer experimental - it’s central to our clients’ strategies, and we are delivering real impact at scale.”

Guidance

The company expects revenue from IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,560 million to $2,612 million. This amounts to a sequential guidance of (-)1.0% to 1.0% in constant currency terms.

The earnings were announced after market hours. Wipro stock ended 0.93% lower at Rs 260.25 against the previous close of Rs 262.70 on BSE.