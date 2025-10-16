Wipro on Thursday reported a nearly 1.1% rise in Q2 profit. Profit rose to Rs 3246 crore in the last quarter against Rs 3208 crore profit in the September 2024 quarter. However, profit slipped 2.5% on a quarter-on-quarter basis from Rs 3330 crore from June 2025 quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 1.77% to Rs 22,697.3 crore in the September 2025 quarter against Rs 22,301.6 crore in the year ago period.

The IT major said large deal bookings rose 91% on a year-on-year basis. Overall deal bookings stood at $4.7 billion.

Earnings per share for the quarter came at Rs 3.1 ($0.031), a decrease of 2.5% QoQ and increase of 1.0% YoY.

IT services segment revenue came at $2,604.3 million, an increase of 0.7% QoQ and decrease of 2.1% YoY.

Large deal bookings stood at $2,853 million in Q2, an increase of 6.7% QoQ and 90.5% YoY in constant currency.

The earnings were announced after market hours. Wipro stock ended 1.42% higher at Rs 253.75 against the previous close of Rs 250.20.

Guidance

The company expects from IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,591 million to $2,644 million. This translates to sequential guidance of (-)0.5% to (+)1.5% in constant currency terms. The guidance stated above does not include any expected revenue from the recently announced acquisition of Harman Digital Transformation Solutions.

Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director said "Our revenue momentum is strengthening, with Europe and APMEA returning to growth, and our operating margins holding steady within the narrow band. Bookings surpassed $9.5 billion for H1 FY26. Our strategy is clear: remain resilient, adapt to global shifts, and lead with AI. I am excited to bring Wipro Intelligence to our clients, helping them scale confidently and shape the future in an AI-first world."