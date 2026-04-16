Wipro Q4 results 2026 announcement time today: Top focus is share buyback | Expectations, preview

IT services major Wipro Ltd is scheduled to announce its results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Thursday, with its board also set to consider a proposal for a share buyback -- its first such move in three years, if approved.

Timing

Wipro said Q4 results will be declared after market hours. "Wipro, a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company, will announce results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Thursday, April 16, 2026, after stock market trading hours in India," the company said.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Conference call

"At 7:45 PM IST* (10:15 AM US Eastern time) following the results announcement, the senior management will discuss the company’s performance for the quarter and answer questions sent by 7:15 PM IST* (9:45 AM US Eastern time) to: abhishek.jain2@wipro.com," Wipro mentioned.

"The audio from the conference call will be available online through a webcast and can be accessed at https://links.ccwebcast.com/?EventId=WIP160426," it added.

Share buyback

According to select news reports, Wipro may repurchase shares worth Rs 16,000–18,500 crore from the market, though the company has not officially disclosed details yet.

Previously, Wipro had announced a Rs 12,000 crore buyback in April 2023 at Rs 223 per share. The company’s cash balance stood at Rs 41,510 crore as of December 31, 2025, the highest among the top five IT firms.

Advertisement

Q4 expectations

HDFC Securities expects Wipro's revenue at Rs 2,447.1 crore for the March 2026 quarter, implying an 8.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase and a 3.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise. Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) are estimated at Rs 631 crore, up 16 per cent YoY and flat sequentially, with margins seen at 18.3 per cent.

Adjusted profit after tax (PAT) is pegged at Rs 352.8 crore, up 12.6 per cent YoY. The brokerage has an 'Add' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 225.

Wipro recently secured a large, 8-year strategic transformation deal with Olam Group, with the total contract value expected to exceed $1 billion, including a committed spend of $800 million.

Advertisement

"This deal will strengthen Wipro's farm-to-fork capabilities, scaling the impact of Wipro Intelligence across the food and agri-business industry," said Emkay Global Financial Services.

"Pending deal closure, we have not yet factored the current acquisition (likely to contribute 1.3 per cent to Wipro's revenue) in our earnings estimates," it added, while maintaining a 'Reduce' rating and a target price of Rs 210.

Meanwhile, Wipro shares were last seen trading 0.74 per cent higher at Rs 211.35 in Thursday's early trade.