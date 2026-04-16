Wipro Q4 results: Net profit climbs 12% to Rs 3,502 crore; announces Rs 15,000 crore buyback | Top highlights

IT major Wipro Ltd has reported a 12.27 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit attributable to the equity holders or the company, reaching Rs 3,501.8 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The tech giant had posted a net profit of Rs 3,119 crore in the preceding December quarter.

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Net profit

On a year-on-year basis, however, the net profit witnessed a slight dip of 1.9 per cent compared to the Rs 3,569.6 crore it clocked in the same quarter last year.

Revenue

Revenue from operations for the fourth quarter came in at Rs 24,236.3 crore, registering a growth of 7.69 per cent from Rs 22,504.2 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Compared to the preceding quarter, the top line grew 2.88 per cent from Rs 23,555.8 crore.

Wipro Buyback

The Wipro board also approved a share buyback programme. The company will buy back up to 60 crore fully paid-up equity shares, which represents 5.7 per cent of its total paid-up equity share capital, at a price of Rs 250 per share. The total size of the buyback is worth up to Rs 15,000 crore, and it will be executed through the tender offer route on a proportionate basis.

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What CEO said

“Advancements in AI are reshaping client priorities and creating new opportunities for us to partner more deeply to deliver value-driven outcomes,” said Srini Pallia, CEO and managing director, Wipro.

“To strengthen our position in an AI-first world, we are pivoting to a

services-as-a-software model through the AI Native Business & Platforms unit. Our strategic

deal with the Olam Group further reflects the decisive investments we are making to capture

opportunities at scale,” Pallia added.



Other details

Looking ahead, the company expects revenue from its IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,597 million to $2,651 million for the upcoming quarter ending June 30, 2026.

Wipro attrition cools down to 13.8 per cent on a trailing 12-month basis. The Bengaluru-headquartered giant closed the financial year with a total headcount of 242,156 employees.

