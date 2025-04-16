Wipro Q4 results: Profit may rise 14-22% YoY; all eyes on Q1 guidance

Wipro Q4 earnings: IT major Wipro is likely to report a 14-22 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit for the quarter ended March 30, 2025, on a 1.5-2.5 per cent rise in revenue for the same period. Sequentially, IT services revenue may come in flattish in constant currency (CC) terms. Dollar revenue is seen falling over 1 per cent sequentially. Ebit margin is largely seen in the 17.5-17.7 per cent range and deal wins in the $1.6-1.8 billion range. All eyes would be on Q1 revenue guidance.

Ahead of its Q4 earnings, Wipro shares were trading 0.23 per cent higher at Rs 244.65 on BSE.

Emkay Global expects Wipro to report 19.3 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 3,382 crore on 1.5 per cent YoY rise in sales at Rs 22,659 crore. It sees 1 per cent sequential dollar revenue decline in the IT Services segment after factoring in 60 basis points cross currency headwinds. Wipro had guided revenue growth within the minus 1 per cent to 1 per cent range QoQ in CC terms.

"We expect IT Services and overall EBIT margins to be flattish sequentially. Key things to watch: 1) Q1FY26 outlook – We expect -1 to 1 per cent revenue growth guidance; 2) management commentary on a) CY25 IT budget and any impact on client spending behaviour due to increased macro uncertainties, b) demand trends in key verticals, consulting business growth momentum, d) attrition trends; e) deal intake/pipeline," Emkay said.

Nuvama Institutional Equities projected Wipro’s net profit to rise 14.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,233 crore, with revenue increasing 1.3 per cent YoY to Rs 22,491 crore. The brokerage pegs Wipro’s EBIT margin at 17.6 per cent for the quarter.

InCred Equities anticipated a 22 per cent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 3,463 crore, with sales rising 2.5 per cent YoY to Rs 22,276.70 crore. The brokerage noted that a ramp-up in deal execution could help Wipro achieve flattish IT services revenue in constant currency (CC) terms. It also mentioned that rupee depreciation and improved operating efficiency could help offset deal transition costs. InCred estimates Wipro’s EBIT margin for the quarter at 17.5 per cent.

HDFC Institutional Equities expects Wipro to report an 18.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 3,353 crore for the quarter ended March 30, driven by a 2.1 per cent YoY increase in revenue to Rs 22,672 crore.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects Wipro’s Q1 guidance to fall within a range of minus 0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The brokerage anticipates a potential 0.5 per cent decline in revenue in constant currency (CC) terms, citing weakening demand trends—placing its outlook toward the lower end of the company’s guidance band of minus 1 per cent to 1 per cent.

“We forecast a stable EBIT margin, with benefits from rupee depreciation offset by the lack of operating leverage and revenue decline. We expect large deal total contract value (TCV) to be in the range of $1.6–1.8 billion, factoring in the Phoenix mega-deal,” Kotak noted in its report.