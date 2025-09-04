Wipro shareholders counting losses but analysts are not hopeful, here's why

Shares of IT major Wipro have turned weak in the last one year. The IT stock, which is down 32% from its all-time high of Rs 363.93 reached four years ago, has slipped 18% in 2025. The 50% US tariff on Indian goods has made investor sentiment jittery on Dalal Street this year and IT stocks have been no exception to the correction. Macro uncertainties in the global economy have also taken a toll on the business environment in the IT sector.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Global brokerage HSBC in a note said Wipro’s relative discount to peers has compressed to a historical low. Wipro’s revenues declined in FY24 and FY25 and are likely to stabilize in FY26. Europe’s underperformance is likely near a bottom and it expects a positive momentum for Wipro from 2HFY26. It has maintained its hold call on the IT stock with a target price of Rs 260.

The stock has clocked negative returns in time durations across one year. However, it managed to rise 14% in two years and 21% in three years.

Meanwhile, Wipro shares are trading 0.84% lower at Rs 247.50 In the current session. Market cap of the IT firm stood at Rs 2.59 lakh crore.

Advertisement

The trend is weak in terms of simple moving averages.

Wipro shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Analysts expect more downside in the stock for short to medium term.

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi says, "Support will be at Rs 240 and resistance at Rs 255. A decisive move above the Rs 255 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 265. The expected trading range will be between Rs 240 and Rs 265 for the short-term."

AR Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst says, "Wipro stock price is bearish on the Daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 253. A daily close below support of Rs 244 could lead to a target of Rs 232 in the near term."

Advertisement

Kunal Kamble, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza says, "Wipro has faced rejection at its falling window on the daily timeframe, indicating that a close above this level is essential for a fresh upmove. After consolidating near the 50 EMA, the stock has given a breakdown from its range, signaling a continuation of the downside trend. The RSI turning lower from its resistance also supports the negative price action. Going forward, the stock is likely to move towards Rs 242– Rs 238 levels in the coming sessions. On the upside, any strength will only be confirmed if the stock manages to close above the falling window at Rs 256.50."

Wipro reported a nearly 11% rise in the June 2025 profit. Profit climbed to Rs 3330.4 crore in the last quarter against Rs 3,003.2 crore profit in the June 2024 quarter. However, profit slipped 6.7% on a quarter-on-quarter basis from Rs 3,569.6 crore from March 2025 quarter.

Revenue from operations inched 0.77% higher at Rs 22,134.6 crore in the June 2025 quarter against Rs 21,963.8 crore in the year ago period. The IT firm also announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share for the June 2025 quarter.