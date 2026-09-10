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Wipro shares hit 52-week low, down 38% this year; more pain likely on IT counter?

Wipro shares hit 52-week low, down 38% this year; more pain likely on IT counter?

WIPRO166.35(0.39%)

Shares of Wipro have taken a hit in investment sentiment marred by a miss in Q1 earnings estimates.  

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 10, 2026 1:49 PM IST
Wipro shares hit 52-week low, down 38% this year; more pain likely on IT counter?Wipro: The IT stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 166.30 in the current session. Market cap of Wipro declined to Rs 1.64 lakh crore.

Shares of Wipro Ltd are in a downtrend, falling 38% this year. The weak sentiment in the IT stock has brought it near the oversold zone, with its RSI falling to 30.7. An RSI value below the 30 mark indicates the stock is oversold on charts. Wipro shares are stuck in a strong bear grip, trading below all the short term and long term moving averages.

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Shares of Wipro have witnessed a hit in investment sentiment marred by a miss in Q1 earnings estimates.  Wipro released a forecast of second-quarter revenue of $2.57 billion to $2.63 billion, a 1.5% decline to 0.5% growth from the quarter ended June. Analysts had anticipated guidance of between a 1% fall and a 1% increase.

In Q1, total deal wins for Wipro fell to $3.37 billion from $5 billion a year ago.

The IT stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 166.30 in the current session. Market cap of Wipro declined to Rs 1.64 lakh crore.

According to a Choice Equities report, Wipro posted a Compound Quarterly Growth Rate (CQGR) of 0.6% in terms of BFSI revenues of major IT companies, second lowest in the industry only after -0.6% by LTI Mindtree. Wipro was worst performer in terms of 8 quarter CQGR at 0% in terms of BFSI revenues of major IT companies.

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Choice has a Reduce call on the stock with a target price of Rs 170.

Brokerage firm JPMorgan has retained its 'Underweight' rating on the IT services company with a price target of Rs 155 per share. The brokerage cited AI-led pricing pressure, productivity pass-throughs and subdued net growth behind its bearish stance on the IT stock.

Wipro Q1 earnings 

Gross revenue came at Rs 24,480 crore, rising 1.0% QoQ and 10.6% YoY. However, IT services segment revenue slipped 1.4% to $2,614.5 million on a QoQ basis and increase of 1% YoY.

Profit slipped 4.3% to Rs 3352 crore in Q1 against Rs 3502 crore in the March 2026 quarter. The firm also announced an interim dividend Rs 2 per equity share of par value Rs 2 each.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 10, 2026 1:42 PM IST
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