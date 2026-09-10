Shares of Wipro Ltd are in a downtrend, falling 38% this year. The weak sentiment in the IT stock has brought it near the oversold zone, with its RSI falling to 30.7. An RSI value below the 30 mark indicates the stock is oversold on charts. Wipro shares are stuck in a strong bear grip, trading below all the short term and long term moving averages.
Shares of Wipro have witnessed a hit in investment sentiment marred by a miss in Q1 earnings estimates. Wipro released a forecast of second-quarter revenue of $2.57 billion to $2.63 billion, a 1.5% decline to 0.5% growth from the quarter ended June. Analysts had anticipated guidance of between a 1% fall and a 1% increase.