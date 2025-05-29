Business Today
Wockhardt Q4 earnings: Net loss narrows to Rs 45 crore; revenue, EBITDA and more

Wockhardt reported narrowing of net loss to Rs 45 crore for Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 177 crore last year.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 29, 2025 4:55 PM IST
Wockhardt Q4 earnings: Net loss narrows to Rs 45 crore; revenue, EBITDA and moreRevenue for the fourth quarter of FY25 stood at ₹743 crore, marking a 6% year-on-year increase from ₹700 crore
Wockhardt Q4 earnings: Wockhardt Ltd has reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the quarter ending March 2025, narrowing its net loss to ₹45 crore. This represents a substantial recovery from the ₹177 crore loss recorded in the same period last year. The improvement in financial metrics was largely driven by both revenue growth and operational recovery.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of FY25 stood at ₹743 crore, marking a 6% year-on-year increase from ₹700 crore. Moreover, the company posted an EBITDA of ₹64 crore, a notable turnaround from the EBITDA loss of ₹103 crore in Q4 FY24, signalling improved cost control and performance across markets. Shares of Wockhardt closed at ₹1,347.75 on the BSE on Wednesday, up 0.63% ahead of the results announcement.

In addition to the financial results, Wockhardt announced the re-appointment of Akhilesh Krishna Gupta as an Independent Director for a second term of five years. This governance move is pending shareholder approval, with Gupta's new term set to commence on August 29, 2025, and conclude on August 28, 2030. This decision is part of Wockhardt's broader strategy to ensure continued leadership stability and effective oversight as the company focuses on sustaining its operational improvements and financial recovery.

The positive financial results and strategic governance decisions reflect Wockhardt's efforts to enhance its operational efficiency and market positioning. The company's path to recovery is supported by its ability to improve cost management and optimise revenue streams, as seen in the latest quarterly performance.

These developments are crucial for stakeholders as Wockhardt seeks to navigate the competitive pharmaceutical landscape. The financial turnaround and leadership continuity are expected to bolster investor confidence and potentially influence future market performance and shareholder value.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 29, 2025 4:55 PM IST
