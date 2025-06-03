YES Bank: 150 crore shares change hands on BSE, NSE today; stock tanks 10%

Shares of YES Bank Ltd tanked nearly 10 per cent during the trading session on Tuesday amid the heavy trading volumes and some reported block deals. The private lender also shares its clarification regarding rumors in the mainstream media earlier today through an exchange filing.

Shares of YES Bank cracked 9.55 per cent to Rs 21.05 on Tuesday, against its previous close at Rs 23.27 on Monday. The total market capitalization of YES Bank dropped to Rs 66,000 crore. The stock has wiped out all the gains it registered in the last one week.

More than 100.24 crore equity shares of YES Bank worth Rs 2,168.23 crore were traded on NSE as of 10.45 am. Similarly, 49.91 crore equity shares of the lender amounting to Rs 1,078.14 crore exchanged hands on BSE. The trading volume is more than 32 times higher than the two week traded volumes, according to the data from BSE.

This heavy trading volume suggests that more than 150.15 crore equity shares of YES Bank amounting to Rs 3,246.37 were bought and sold on both the exchanges. This means that 4.8 per cent equity of YES Bank was traded as of 10.45 am.

According to a report from CNBC TV18, a PE investor is likely a seller in the YES Bank, triggering the heavy volumes on the counter. However, exact details of the buyer, seller or any other transaction could not be ascertained by the Business Today as of writing this report.

Earlier to this, YES Bank issued a clarification on a media report, suggesting Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) was seeking the RBI nod for licence to operate a wholly-owned arm. The move, as the report suggested, was seen as a part of a plan to acquire controlling stake in YES Bank.

"In this regard, the bank is not privy to discussions in relation to matters stated in the article. Further, references to the Bank having ‘road map’ discussions with the RBI are factually incorrect. The Bank will comply with the requirements of Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations, as and when required," YES Bank said.

In May 2025, YES Bank had announced a 20 per cent stake sale by State Bank of India (SBI) and seven other private lenders including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC First Bank, Federal Bank and Bandhan Bank to Japanese financial major SMBC, who would buy over 413 crore shares for Rs 13,482 crore at a price of Rs 21.50 apiece.

Interestingly, YES Bank's board of director is scheduled to meet today, that is on Tuesday, June 03, 2025 to consider and approve the proposal for fundraising via issuance of equity shares, debt securities and/or any other eligible securities (convertible/non-convertible) through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, preferential issue or any other method or combination, it said.