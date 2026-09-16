YES Bank, BOB, PNB, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank shares: Key beneficiaries of MDR charges

Bank stocks such as Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank Ltd, YES Bank Ltd and State Bank of India gained up to 4 per cent in Wednesday's trade as the lenders are seen as key beneficiaries of the announcement on MDR charges on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000.
Given outsized UPI beneficiary volume share, YES Bank is seen as the standout beneficiary, with 5-10 per cent of PPOP and 6-12 per cent of PBT impact, Citi said in a note. It said banks such as Bank of Baroda, PNB and IndusInd Bank with have a positive 2 per cent impact on their profit before tax (PBT). Axis Bank, SBI and Federal Bank may have 1-2 per cent impact on PBT; HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, given their larger fee- income base; and KMB and AU SFB, may see a sub-1 per cent benefit.