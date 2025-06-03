YES Bank, BSE, Adani Power: How to trade these buzzing 3 stocks

Indian benchmark indices kicked off the new month on a muted note and settled lower on Monday amid renewed tariff tensions and escalating geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. However, Indian stocks shall now react to RBI's monetary policy, GDP numbers and monsoon movement. BSE Sensex fell 77.26 points, or 0.09 per cent, to settle at 81,373.75, while NSE's Nifty50 shed 34.10 points, or 0.14 per cent to end at 24,716.60 for the day.

Select buzzing stocks including YES Bank Ltd, Adani Power Ltd and BSE Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what analysts from Jigar S Patel, Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers has to about these stocks ahead of Tuesday's trading session:





YES Bank | Buy on dips | Target Price: Rs 32 | Stop Loss: Rs 17.5

YES Bank recently formed an inverse head and shoulders pattern around the Rs 18–19 zone and is currently trading near Rs 23. From its recent low of Rs 16, the stock has rallied by Rs 7, delivering an impressive 43.75 per cent gain over the past three months. On the monthly RSI chart, the indicator has rebounded from the 40 level and is now hovering around 55, signalling strengthening bullish momentum. Given this setup, we recommend buying on dips toward Rs 20, with a target of Rs 32. A stop-loss should be maintained at Rs 17.5 on a daily closing basis for effective risk management.



BSE | Avoid

Over the past 2–3 months, BSE has delivered an impressive rally of nearly 123 per cent, surging approximately Rs 1,500 from its recent low of Rs 1,227. Such a sharp and rapid up move calls for caution at current levels. We recommend booking profits to lock in gains and waiting for a healthy pullback before considering fresh entries. A retracement toward the Rs 2,500 zone would offer a more favourable risk-reward setup for long positions. Investors are advised to remain patient and avoid chasing prices, as a short-term correction could provide better entry opportunities soon.



Adani Power | Buy above Rs 570 | Target Price: Rs 620 | Stop Loss: Rs 540

Adani Power is currently consolidating within the Rs 535–570 range and is trading near Rs 555. This consolidation zone aligns well with the R3 and S3 levels of the Camarilla monthly pivot, indicating strong technical significance. Additionally, the RSI on the daily chart remains above key levels, signaling underlying bullish momentum. Given these factors, a breakout above Rs 570 on a daily closing basis could trigger a fresh upward move. Traders may consider initiating long positions above this level, with a target of Rs 620. A stop-loss should be placed at Rs 540 on a daily close basis to manage downside risk effectively.