YES Bank gets rating upgrade for infrastructure, tier II bonds; key details

YES Bank share price: YES Bank on Tuesday said CARE Ratings Limited has upgraded the ratings assigned to Infrastructure Bonds & Tier II Bonds. YES Bank stock ended 3.59% lower at Rs 24.19 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 25.09. Market cap of the lender stood at Rs 75,922 crore. YES Bank stock has gained 40% in three months and risen 13% this year.

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YES Bank shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day but higher than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Meanwhile, CareEdge Ratings has upgraded the Bank's ratings for its Infrastructure Bonds and Tier II Bonds from CARE AA-/Stable to CARE AA+/Stable. It also reaffirmed the rating assigned to its short-term instruments at “CARE A1+”.

Rating Upgrade Reflects Strong Business Growth, Better Asset Quality and Improving Profitability

The rating upgrade reflects the bank's consistent improvement across key operating and financial parameters, supported by steady business growth, stronger profitability and a healthier balance sheet.

The bank has continued to deliver sustained growth in its loan book, while maintaining a focus on improving the granularity of its lending portfolio. At the same time, it has expanded its deposit base, highlighting the strengthening of its liability franchise and its ability to attract stable, low-cost funding.

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The upgrade also takes into account the bank's improving asset quality, with lower stress levels and stronger credit metrics, along with comfortable capitalisation, providing sufficient cushion to support future business expansion.

Another key driver behind the rating action is the bank's steady improvement in core profitability. Excluding one-off or non-recurring gains, the lender has reported a consistent rise in earnings over successive quarters, reflecting stronger operating performance and better execution.

In addition to its financial strength, the bank has established itself as one of the leading technology-driven lenders in the country. Its continued investment in digital infrastructure has helped it emerge as a leader in digital payments and technology adoption, with a dominant market position in the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ecosystem.

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The combination of healthy business growth, a stronger deposit franchise, improving asset quality, robust capital buffers, rising core earnings and leadership in digital banking has reinforced confidence in the bank's long-term growth prospects and underpinned the rating upgrade.