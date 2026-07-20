IndusInd Bank Ltd and YES Bank Ltd are two largecap stocks with highest downside potential among BSE100 index constituents, as per Bloomberg consensus data compiled by Business Today.

IndusInd Bank, which was held by 5,47,134 small investors as of June 30, has a consensus target price of Rs 891.65 based on 42 analyst projections, implying 13.5 per cent potential downside, the worst in the BSE100 pack.

Advertisement

YES Bank, a widely-track stock with 59,17,870 retail investors as of June 30, has a consensus target of Rs 20.90 against its prevailing price of Rs 23.04, suggesting 9.3 per cent potential downside.

Only six stocks from the largecap index has downside consensus targets - the other four being Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Divis Labs, IDFC First Bank and Lupin.

IndusInd Bank target prices

In the case of IndusInd Bank, Macquarie on July 17 suggested a target of Rs 625, the lowest among brokerages. A total of 20 brokerages have updated their targets on the stock in July. Except for HSBC, Nomura and YES Securities, which maintained 'Buy' ratings, all other brokerages assigned either 'Sell', 'Underperform', 'Underweight' or 'Hold' ratings.

Advertisement

Ashika Stock Broking, which has a 'Hold' on the stock, said IndusInd Bank is nearing the end of its transition phase following the management overhaul undertaken post the accounting discrepancies identified last year.

"With the core leadership team now largely in place, the focus is expected to shift towards execution. Management expects credit growth to gradually revert to industry levels following the 8 per cent decline in the loan book in FY26," Ashika said.

The brokerage expects the recovery in growth to be gradual, given the ongoing portfolio recalibration and the need to rebuild momentum across key business segments. "Accordingly, we estimate advances and deposits to deliver a CAGR of 9 per cent each over FY26-FY28E, driving a gradual improvement in profitability," Ashika said.

Advertisement

YES Bank target prices

In the case of YES Bank, the scrip has eight 'Sell' calls, two 'Hold' and just two 'Buy' calls. The private lender posted less than pexpected profit growth in Q1. Kotak Institutional Equities suggeted a target of Rs 20 on the stock, ICICI Securities finds it worth Rs 24, while Morgan Stanley and Investec pegged its target price at Rs 15 each. The highest target on the stock, as per Bloomberg, is by Axis Capital at Rs 28.

"On a QoQ basis, PAT was flattish due to higher provision as SR redemptions were muted. RoA improved to 0.9 per cent vs 0.8 per cent YoY, but was lower QoQ. Loan growth accelerated to 18 per cent YoY, although, was largely driven by corporate (up 40 per cent YoY)," ICICI Securities said.

Despite higher credit growth, YES Bank posted a PAT miss, mainly due to higher provisions on account of slower SR recoveries and staff cost. NIM was flat but remained relatively soft. Headline asset quality was stable, though SME witnessed uptick in slippages, said Nuvama Institutional Equities.

Click here for YES Bank targets

Dixon Tech's target of Rs 13,420 against the prevailing price of Rs 14,551 suggests 7.8 per cent downside. That said, fresh targets on the stock from Investec (Rs 16,200), UBS (Rs 16,300), Nomura (Rs 13,813), HSBC (Rs 16,000) and Macquarie (Rs 16,000) hints at potential upside on the counter.