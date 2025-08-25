YES Bank jumps 5%, crosses Rs 20 as SMBC gets RBI nod for 24.99% stake

Shares of YES Bank rallied over 5 per cent on Monday after the Reserve Bank of India cleared Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) to acquire up to 24.99 per cent stake in the private lender under the public shareholder category.

The stock surged 5.44 per cent to hit a one-month high of Rs 20.33 on BSE, resuming its recent uptrend. The scrip has gained 5.65 per cent in the past two weeks, even as the BSE Bankex slipped 0.37 per cent in the same period.

Earlier in May, YES Bank’s board had approved a share purchase agreement (SPA) between State Bank of India (SBI) and SMBC for the transfer of 4.13 billion shares (13.19 per cent stake). SPAs were also signed with seven other banks—including Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, and IDFC First Bank—for a combined 6.81 per cent stake.

As of June 30, 12 banks collectively held 33.70 per cent in YES Bank, with SBI alone owning 23.96 per cent.

YES Bank confirmed RBI’s approval on August 22, noting the nod is valid for one year.

Meanwhile, in July, ICRA reaffirmed ratings on YES Bank’s bonds worth Rs 24,460.80 crore, upgrading Infrastructure Bonds and Basel III Tier II Bonds to AA- (Stable), citing stronger operations, a healthier loan mix, and lower stressed assets.

Despite the rating positives, Emkay Global last week maintained a ‘Sell’ on the stock with a target price of Rs 17, valuing the bank at 1.2 times FY27 estimated adjusted book value (ABV). The brokerage flagged sub-par growth and weak return ratios as key concerns.