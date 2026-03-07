YES Bank, Kotak Bank, UltraTech, Kwality Walls among stocks in focus next week; here’s why

Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed second consecutive week in the red, tumbling nearly 3% each, weighed down by weak global cues, geopolitical tensions in West Asia, rising crude oil prices and continued foreign outflows.

Here are a few stocks that are likely to be in focus next week:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Corporate actions: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), SBI Cards and Payment Services, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, Sun TV Network, Cupid, TANFAC Industries and R Systems International are among stocks which would turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week, BSE data showed.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd: The bank announced the appointment of Anup Kumar Saha as a whole-time director, designated as executive director, effective March 6, following regulatory approval from the Reserve Bank of India.

YES Bank Ltd: The bank has announced the appointment of Vinay Muralidhar Tonse as its managing director and chief executive officer (Designate).

UltraTech Cement Ltd: The cement major has entered into agreements to acquire a 26.20% equity stake in Sunsure Solarpark Thirty Eight Pvt Ltd for an investment of up to Rs 6.72 crore.

Advertisement

Tata Power Company Ltd: The company has announced a partnership with Salesforce to digitize its rooftop solar, electric vehicle (EV) charging, and smart home solutions businesses.

Kwality Walls (India) Ltd: In its first earnings report since demerging from Hindustan Unilever and listing on exchanges, it reported earnings for the third quarter of FY26 with an EBITDA loss of Rs 64.2 crore.

RITES Ltd: The firm said that the South Western Railway has approved a revised project cost of Rs 729.28 crore for the electrification of the Mysuru-Hassan-Mangaluru route, according to a regulatory filing submitted to exchanges post-market hours on Friday.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GNFC): The company has capped its regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) allocation to just 60% of its daily contracted quantity starting March 6, 2026. It follows a force majeure notice from its supplier GAIL (India) Ltd.

Advertisement

Max Financial Services Ltd: The company has announced a proposed amalgamation with its material subsidiary, Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd (AMLI). If approved by regulators, the transaction will result in the direct listing of AMLI, enabling Max Financial's shareholders to directly hold shares in the life insurance provider.

Sun TV Network Ltd: The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd: The company reported a 22% year-on-year surge in its gross toll revenue for February 2026, reaching Rs 746 crore compared to Rs 614 crore in the same month last year.

