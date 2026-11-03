YES Bank: 38% price target cut by JPMorgan, what else brokerage says 

Subsequently, the brokerage pared its FY27, FY28 and FY29 earnings estimates by 136.3%, 7.7% and 19.7%, respectively.

JPMorgan cautioned that the resumption of annual coupon payments, estimated at around Rs 770 crore, could weigh on YES Bank's profitability, potentially reducing its FY28 and FY29 earnings by another 10-11%. The additional payout could also strain the bank's capital position, limiting its ability to sustain growth. The brokerage pointed to the possibility of lower insurance commission income, which could add to the pressure on earnings.

Despite an improvement in operating performance, with YES Bank reporting a 65% year-on-year increase in Q2 FY27 net profit to Rs 1,080 crore, JPMorgan believes several structural weaknesses remain unresolved. These include subdued return on equity, relatively slower business growth and an underperforming deposit franchise.

Advertisement

The brokerage also warned that the transition to expected credit loss (ECL) provisioning norms in FY28 could put further pressure on the bank's capital adequacy buffer.

At around 0.87 times its estimated FY28 price-to-book value, Yes Bank's valuation may appear inexpensive. However, JPMorgan sees limited potential for a valuation re-rating given the earnings uncertainties and structural challenges. A possible additional equity investment by Japan's SMBC, meanwhile, remains a key potential catalyst for the stock, the brokerage added.

On Monday, YES Bank stock ended 2.70% higher at Rs 15.57 against the previous close of Rs 15.16. Market cap of the lender rose to Rs 48,873 crore. YES Bank shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.