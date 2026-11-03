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YES Bank: 38% price target cut by JPMorgan, what else brokerage says 

YES Bank: 38% price target cut by JPMorgan, what else brokerage says 

YESBANK15.57(2.77%)

Supreme Court's adverse judgment could have a material impact on YES Bank's capital position and earnings, the brokerage said, with more downside risks possible if coupon payments on the reinstated AT-1 bonds are revived.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 3, 2026 8:41 AM IST
YES Bank: 38% price target cut by JPMorgan, what else brokerage says YES Bank shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of private sector lender YES Bank Ltd have received a downgrade from JP Morgan. The global brokerage cut its target price to Rs 13.10 from Rs 21 earlier, after the Supreme Court judgment on Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds writeoff worth Rs 8,415 crore. The fresh target amounts to a fall of 38% from the previous one .

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Supreme Court's adverse judgment could have a material impact on YES Bank's capital position and earnings, the brokerage said, with more downside risks possible if coupon payments on the reinstated AT-1 bonds are revived.

Subsequently, the brokerage pared its FY27, FY28 and FY29 earnings estimates by 136.3%, 7.7% and 19.7%, respectively.

JPMorgan cautioned that the resumption of annual coupon payments, estimated at around Rs 770 crore, could weigh on YES Bank's profitability, potentially reducing its FY28 and FY29 earnings by another 10-11%. The additional payout could also strain the bank's capital position, limiting its ability to sustain growth. The brokerage pointed to the possibility of lower insurance commission income, which could add to the pressure on earnings.

Despite an improvement in operating performance, with YES Bank reporting a 65% year-on-year increase in Q2 FY27 net profit to Rs 1,080 crore, JPMorgan believes several structural weaknesses remain unresolved. These include subdued return on equity, relatively slower business growth and an underperforming deposit franchise.

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The brokerage also warned that the transition to expected credit loss (ECL) provisioning norms in FY28 could put further pressure on the bank's capital adequacy buffer.

At around 0.87 times its estimated FY28 price-to-book value, Yes Bank's valuation may appear inexpensive. However, JPMorgan sees limited potential for a valuation re-rating given the earnings uncertainties and structural challenges. A possible additional equity investment by Japan's SMBC, meanwhile, remains a key potential catalyst for the stock, the brokerage added.

On Monday, YES Bank stock ended 2.70% higher at Rs 15.57 against the previous close of Rs 15.16. Market cap of the lender rose to Rs 48,873 crore. YES Bank shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 3, 2026 8:38 AM IST
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