Q1 FY26 Earnings: YES Bank on Saturday logged a 59% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its June quarter net profit . Profit came at Rs 801 crore in Q1 against Rs 502 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income rose 5.7% to Rs 2371 crore in the June 2025 quarter against Rs 2,244 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Operating Profit for Q1FY26 rose 53% to Rs 1,358 crore on a Y-o-Y basis and grew 3.3% Q-o-Q

The June quarter earnings displayed strong growth in non-interest income, improved cost efficiency, and stable asset quality.

In terms of asset quality, gross NPA Ratio came at 1.6% in Q1FY26 flat Q-o-Q and down 10 bps Y-o-Y. Net NPA Ratio stood at 0.3% in Q1FY26 flat Q-o-Q and down 20 bps Y-o-Y

Net advances rose 5% to Rs 2,41,024 crore on a Y-o-Y basis.

Total deposits climbed 4.1% Y-o-Y at Rs 275,843 Cr with continued focus on granular,

low-cost deposits with healthy CASA Ratio

Prashant Kumar, Managing Director & CEO, YES BANK said, “The Bank entered the new financial year on a strong footing and delivered a robust performance with net profit rising to INR 801 crs, marking a 59.4% YoY growth. Key metrics such as RoA (0.8%), PPoP (INR1,358 crs), and NIM (2.5%) showed notable improvement. Asset quality remained stable, CASA witnessed healthy growth, and CET1 strengthened to 14.0%."