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YES Bank Q1 results preview: NII, profit may rise; NIMs, asset quality & loan growth in focus

YES Bank Q1 results preview: NII, profit may rise; NIMs, asset quality & loan growth in focus

YES Bank Q1 results preview: Analysts expect double-digit NII and profit growth. Track NIM, asset quality, loan growth, deposits and key earnings estimates.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Jul 17, 2026 3:28 PM IST
YES Bank Q1 results preview: NII, profit may rise; NIMs, asset quality & loan growth in focusYES Bank shares has tumbled 10 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 25.77, hit a month ago on June 18, 2026.

YES Bank Q1 results preview: Private sector lender YES Bank Ltd se set to announce its results for quarter ended on June 30, 2026 on Saturday, July 18, 2026. Following the earnings, YES Bank will host a conference call with analyst and investors on Saturday, July 18, 2026 at 3:00 pm, it said in a separate exchange filing.

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YES Bank is expected to post a steady June quarter, driven by healthy loan growth, improving deposits and continued retail recoveries. Analysts expect double-digit growth in net interest income and year-on-year profit, though sequential earnings may remain mixed due to margin pressures. Investors will watch net interest margins, asset quality, recoveries, loan and deposit growth, and management commentary on future growth.
 

YES Bank Q1 results preview
Kotak Instructional Equities has penciled YES Bank's net interest income at Rs 2,711.5 crore, up 14.3 per cent YoY and 2.8 per cent QoQ, with net interest margins coming in at 2.9 per cent. Pre-provisioning operating profit is seen at Rs 1,452.5 crore, up 7 per cent YoY but down 2 per cent QoQ. Net profit is seen at Rs 979.7 crore, up 22.3 per cent YoY but down 8.3 per cent QoQ.

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"We expect 15 per cent YoY NII growth with healthy loan growth. Deposit growth has accelerated to 14 per cent YoY though it is lagging loan growth. We expect NIM but there is likely to be a lot of volatility given the nature of income booked when security receipts mature and with impact of RIDF investments.  We should see steady traction on recovery and upgrades this quarter from the retail portfolio," it added.

ICICI Securities is expecting YES Bank to clock a net interest income at Rs 2,776.6 crore, up 17.1 per cent YoY and 5.3 per cent QoQ, with net interest margins may improve 2.72 per cent for Q1FY27. pre-provisioning operating profit may come in at Rs 1,544.5 crore, up 13.7 per cent YoY but down 4.6 per cent QoQ. Net profit may fall 22.8 per cent YoY but up 2.1 per cent QoQ to Rs 1,125 crore.

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JM Financial has earmarked its net interest income at Rs 2,750.7 crore, up 16 per cent and 4.3 per cent QoQ. Pre-provision operating profit is seen at Rs 1,655.4 crore, up 21.9 per cent YoY and 2.3 per cent and net profit is pegged at Rs 1,054.4 crore, up 31.6 per cent YoY and 1.3 per cent QoQ.

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers expects YES Bank to report a NIIs at Rs 2,780.6 crore, up 17.3 per cent YoY and 5.4 per cent QoQ. Its pre-provisioning operating profit may come in at Rs 1,736.2 crore, up 27.8 per cent YoY and 7.3 per cent QoQ. Net profit is seen at Rs 1,129.6 crore, up 41 per cent YoY and 5.7 per cent QoQ.
 

YES Bank share performance
Shares of YES Bank dropped more than 2.35 per cent to Rs 23.20 on Friday, with market capitalization slipping below Rs 75,000 crore. The stock has tumbled 10 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 25.77, hit a month ago on June 18, 2026. The stock has gained nearly 35 per cent since the beginning of new fiscal year.


YES Bank target price
JM Financial Ltd and Kotak Institutional Equities have a 'sell' rating on YES Bank with a target price of Rs 17 and Rs 19 respectively, while Anand Rathi has also 'sell' rating on YES Bank. ICICI Securities has a 'hold' rating on YES Bank with a target price of Rs 21.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Jul 17, 2026 3:28 PM IST
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