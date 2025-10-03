Business Today
News
markets
stocks
YES Bank Q2 business updates: Loans & advances rise, credit-deposit ratio falls 

YES Bank stock closed 0.41% higher at Rs 21.85 today against the previous close of Rs 21.76 on BSE.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 3, 2025 5:43 PM IST
Yes Bank: Loans and advances rose 6.5% to Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the last quarter against Rs 2.35 lakh crore in the  September 2024 quarter.

Private sector lender YES Bank on Friday reported its business updates for the quarter ended September 2025. The bank reported a quarter-on-quarter rise in both loans and deposits. Loans and advances rose 6.5% to Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the last quarter against Rs 2.35 lakh crore in the  September 2024 quarter. Similarly, deposits climbed 7.1% to Rs 2.96 lakh crore in the last quarter compared to Rs 2.77 lakh crore in the Sept 2024 quarter. 

The current-account savings-account ratio, a crucial indicator of a bank's financial health and profitability, stood at 33.8% at the end of September 2025. This is an improvement from 32% in September 2024 and 32.8% in June 2025 quarter. 

However, the credit-deposit ratio fell marginally to 84.4% from 84.8% a year earlier. The CD ratio is an important metric as it reflects the bank's ability to cover loan losses and customer withdrawals.

The business updates were announced after market hours. 

In the current session, YES Bank stock closed 0.41% higher at Rs 21.85 today against the previous close of Rs 21.76 on BSE. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 68,548 crore. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 3, 2025 5:43 PM IST
